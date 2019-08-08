Fisher Cats Split Season Series with RubberDucks After 5-1 Loss Thursday

Manchester, NH - The Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Indians Double-A affiliate) pulled away from the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays) with three runs in the eighth inning en route to a 5-1 win on Thursday afternoon at Delta Dental Stadium. The teams split the season series, 3-3.

Thomas Hatch, making his first start at Delta Dental Stadium after coming over from the Cubs organization in the trade for David Phelps last week, allowed two runs in 5.1 innings. He surrendered four hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

Akron started the scoring in the top of the second inning. Mitch Longo drew a two-out walk, stole second, and scored on a single by Alex Call for a 1-0 lead. Nolan Jones singled to drive in Alexis Pantoja to double the advantage in the third.

New Hampshire produced a two-out run in the bottom of the third inning. Josh Palacios doubled and moved to third on a deep fly out by Nash Knight. A single by Kevin Smith drove in the run to make it 2-1, but the Fisher Cats would not score again.

Akron plated three runs in the top of the eighth inning on a two-run single by Connor Marabell and a sacrifice fly from Nellie Rodriguez, extending the lead to 5-1.

Christian Williams went 3-for-4 with a double in his first game of the series for the Fisher Cats.

Brad Wilson pitched well out of New Hampshire's bullpen, allowing just one hit with two strikeouts in 1.2 innings. Mike Ellenbest tossed 1.1 scoreless frames as well.

The homestand continues for the Fisher Cats on Friday when they host Erie at 7:05 p.m. It's Game Show Night -- come on down! -- with an Atlas Fireworks Show presented by Primary Bank.

RHP Yennsy Diaz (8-7, 4.15 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Fisher Cats against Erie RHP Matt Manning (9-4, 2.71 ERA). For tickets and information, visit nhfishercats.com.

