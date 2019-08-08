Erie SeaWolves at Portland Sea Dogs - Game Notes

ERIE SEAWOLVES (34-13, 1ST WEST, +1.5 GA 2nd Half) VS. PORTLAND SEA DOGS (23-23, 2ND EAST, 6.0 GB 2nd Half)

RHP ALEX FAEDO (6-6, 3.99 ERA) VS. RHP KONNER WADE (2-4, 3.03 ERA)

THURSDAY, AUGUST 8 * 12:00 PM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

HADLOCK FIELD * GAME #114 * ROAD GAME #56 * DAY GAME #31

Today, the Erie SeaWolves gun for their eighth-straight series victory and first at Hadlock Field since 2010. Last night, Erie dropped a season-high 20 hits on Portland, leading to a 10-4 win. The game featured Tarik Skubal's fifth 10+ strikeout performance and first Double-A win along with Derek Hill's first five-hit performance of his career. Alex Faedo gets the nod for Erie in the series finale and is coming off of a no-decision his last time out versus New Hampshire. The right-hander only made it 3.1 innings and allowed four earned runs on four hits, despite retiring the first eight batters of the game. Faedo has made two prior starts against Portland in his career (Aug. 9, 2018 & Jun. 18, 2019) and is 0-1 with a 4.22 ERA (10.1 IP / 5 ER). Konner Wade goes for the Sea Dogs and has not allowed more than three earned runs in a start since June 8. His first outing against Erie this year was a loss on June 19 in which the right-hander went seven innings and surrendered three earned runs on seven hits. Wade was signed by Boston in May, when he was competing in the Atlantic League (Sugar Land).

Fri., August 9 at Fisher Cats 7:05 p.m. RHP Matt Manning (9-4, 2.71 ERA) vs. RHP Yessny Diaz (8-7, 4.15 ERA)

Sat., August 10 at Fisher Cats 7:05 p.m. LHP Joey Wentz (1-0, 1.80 ERA) vs. RHP Nate Pearson (0-4, 2.82 ERA)

Sun., August 11 at Fisher Cats 1:35 p.m. RHP Casey Mize (6-2, 2.65 ERA) vs. RHP Hector Perez (7-4, 4.70 ERA)

Tue., August 13 vs. Reading 7:05 p.m. TBD vs. TBD

- INF Isaac Paredes is ranked the No. 5 overall prospect & OF Derek Hill is No. 28

- INF Sergio Alcantara is a 40-man member and is the No. 15 overall prospect

- The Erie pitching staff now boasts seven Top 30 Tigers talents (MLB Pipeline): Casey Mize is ranked the No. 1 prospect (No. 1 pitching prospect in MiLB), Matt Manning is No. 2, Tarik Skubal is No. 4, Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, Joey Wentz comes in at No. 10, Anthony Castro is No. 20, and Alex Lange ranks No. 29

- Last night, Erie logged a season-high 20 hits. It was the second-most hits in a single game this season by and EL team (Portland, 26 on May 31 at Binghamton)

- Isaac Paredes recently set the franchise record for most consecutive multi-hit games (7) from July 27 - August 3

- The SeaWolves enjoyed their best month of July (20-6) since 1997 when they went 22-7

- Erie is now 20-6 in their past 26 games and 17 of those games have been decided by three runs or fewer

- Erie has slugged a league-best 34 home runs since the All-Star break

- In 22 of their 29 games since the All-Star break, Erie starters have gone 5.0+ IP and have struck out a league-best 173

- Today is the final of six meetings between Erie and Portland (June 17-19 at UPMC Park & August 6-8 at Hadlock Field)

- The SeaWolves +93 run differential is first in the EL (+71 in second half) and Portland -20 is 10th (+9 in second half)

- Erie leads the Eastern League with a .251 batting average while Portland is tied for ninth .238

- Erie has struck out 907 times (fifth-fewest in the EL) while Portland has gone down on strikes 1041 times (most)

- The SeaWolves pitching staff is tops in team ERA (3.26) while the Sea Dogs staff ranks 11th (3.78)

- Erie relievers have a 3.39 ERA (10th in the EL) and Portland has a 4.36 ERA (12th)

- Erie pitching has held opponents to a .229 batting average which best in the league

- Erie's defense is tied for first in fielding percentage (.983) while Portland is tied for fourth in the league (.980)

- Erie's defense has committed just one error in its past 11 games

