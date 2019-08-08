Sea Dogs Game Notes August 8th vs. Erie

STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: RHP Konner Wade (2-4, 3.03)

Erie: RHP Alex Faedo (6-6, 3.99)

NEWS AND NOTES

SPIRIT DAY AT HADLOCK: The Portland Sea Dogs and Erie SeaWolves (Tigers affiliate) play the rubber game of their three-game set on Thursday afternoon at Hadlock Field...Portland is seeking their third straigh series win and a season-series victory over the SeaWolves...Following today's game, the 'Dogs open up a three-game series with the Akron RubberDucks (Indians affiliate) on Friday night...Portland is 7-5 during a 16-game stretch against the Western Division.

TOUGH NIGHT AT THE PARK: Erie picked up a season-high 20 hits, including 13 off starter LHP Matthew Kent (L, 5-4), and took them middle game of the series, 10-4...Portland scored all four runs in the sixth inning off RHP Anthony Castro...SS C.J. Chatham smacked a two-run homer and RF Marcus Wilson nailed an RBI double...Erie RF Derek Hill went 5-for-6 and SS Isaac Paredes finished 4-for-6, 3 RBI...LHP Tarik Skubal fanned ten over five innings to earn the win.

