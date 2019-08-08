Tully's Start, Call's Play Give RubberDucks Series Win

August 8, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release





Akron RubberDucks left-hander Tanner Tully (7-9) allowed one run in 5 1/3 innings, and center fielder Alex Call hit a go-ahead RBI single and threw out the potential tying run at home plate to lead a 5-1 rubber match victory over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Thursday afternoon, giving Akron its first consecutive series wins of the season.

Turning Point

Tully held a 2-1 lead into the sixth inning, when Fisher Cats first baseman Christian Williams hit a leadoff double to left field and advanced to third base on a groundout. With one out, Tully yielded to right-hander Henry Martinez. Right fielder Chad Spanberger hit a fly ball to Call, who caught it and made a one-hop throw to catcher Gianpaul Gonzalez, who tagged out Williams at home plate to preserve the 2-1 lead. The Fisher Cats never put the tying run on base the rest of the game, and the RubberDucks added three eighth-inning runs to make it 5-1.

Mound Presence

Tully worked around eight hits and one walk. He induced a second-inning-ending double play with the tying run at third base to keep a 1-0 lead and stranded the tying run at second base in the third and fifth innings. Entering the sixth-inning jam, Martinez retired all seven batters he faced, including striking out the side in the eighth. Right-hander Dalbert Siri worked around two singles in a scoreless ninth inning. New Hampshire right-hander Thomas Hatch (0-2) allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings, and left-hander Jake Fishman allowed three eighth-inning runs while recording two outs.

Duck Tales

Call gave Akron the lead with an RBI single in the second inning, after left fielder Mitch Longo walked and stole second base. Second baseman Alexis Pantoja singled in the third inning and later scored on third baseman Nolan Jones's RBI single. In the eighth inning, shortstop Ernie Clement singled, Jones walked, designated hitter Trenton Brooks had a bunt single, right fielder Connor Marabell hit a two-run single, and first baseman Nellie Rodriguez hit a sacrifice fly.

Notebook

Tully has pitched at least five innings in 17 of 19 Eastern League starts and earned his first win since June 26...Akron split the six-game season series with New Hampshire...The RubberDucks are 5-4 in rubber matches (3-3 on the road) and have also won consecutive road series for the first time this season...Time of game: 2:47...Attendance: 5,066.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks open a series in Portland at 7:00 p.m. EDT Friday. Akron RHP Eli Morgan (6-2, 3.13) is scheduled to face Sea Dogs RHP Denyi Reyes (6-9, 3.63). The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on Fox Sports 1350 AM, the WARF iHeartRadio channel, and the TuneIn Radio App, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.