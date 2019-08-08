Thunder Sweep Pseudo-Doubleheader from Baysox

The Thunder won the continuation of Wednesday's suspended contest, 3-2, before taking the evening's second game, 4-0, in front of a crowd of 5,743 at ARM & HAMMER Park on Thursday night.

With the Thunder (23-26, 61-54) trailing 2-1 in the first game, Chris Gittens hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning off Baysox left-hander Brian Gonzalez (0-2). It was Gittens' team-leading 19th homer of the season, bringing him within two of his career-high.

James Reeves (5-2) and Brooks Kriske each tossed two innings of hitless and scoreless relief to complete the win for the Thunder.

Prior to the suspension of play on Wednesday, Isiah Gilliam had hit a solo homer in the second inning to open the scoring. Bowie (31-15, 61-53) tied the score in the third on a Mason McCoy RBI-groundout, then took a 2-1 lead when McCoy plated a run while grounding into a double play.

In the second game, Nick Nelson (7-2) provided another strong start for the Thunder, striking out 11 batters over six and one-third innings, both matching season-highs for the right-hander. Over his last seven outings (six starts), Nelson owns a 0.96 ERA and a .129 opposing batting average.

An RBI-double by Hoy Jun Park and a bases-loaded walk by Gittens, both in the third inning, gave the Thunder a 2-0 lead. Kellin Deglan added a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning and Kyle Holder contributed a sixth-inning RBI-single to cap off the game's scoring.

Daniel Alvarez took over for Nelson in the seventh after a pair of one-out singles, recording his 16th save by striking out Mason McCoy and getting Ryan McKenna to ground out back to the mound.

Bowie starter Mike Baumann (2-2) took the loss, walking four and surrendering three of the four Thunder runs.

Rashad Crawford hit a single in both games for the Thunder, extending his season-best on-base and hitting streaks to 16 games and nine games, respectively. The 16-game on-base streak is just one shy of Holder's team-high 17.

Your Thunder continue their homestand on Friday at 7 p.m. against the Harrisburg Senators. RHP Rony Garcia (2-11, 4.61) will start for the Thunder, and Harrisburg's starter is yet to be determined. Pregame coverage begins at 6:40 p.m. on 920 AM The Jersey or online at TrentonThunder.com/Broadcast.

