Vipers Snap Oklahoma City's Five-Game Win Streak

December 2, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

EDINBURG, Texas. - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (5-4), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, snapped the Oklahoma City's (7-2) five-game win streak after defeating the team 128-124 on Monday night at Bert Ogden Arena.

Houston Rockets assignee Cam Whitmore had a 15-point first quarter which helped the Vipers jump to a 38-30 advantage over the Oklahoma City Blue after a back-and forth quarter with two lead changes and seven ties.

In the second quarter Oklahoma City turned things around at 7:02 when the team took the lead and maintained it until the buzzer rang which sent the game 63-57 into the half.

The Vipers hustled in the third quarter and were one point away from taking control of the game as the score was set at 78-77. However, the Blue picked the pace back up and jumped to a 95-89 advantage over the home team.

RGV hit a 6-0 streak in the opening minutes of the fourth which fueled the team to cut its deficit by five as the scoreboard read 103-98. The Vipers kept the foot on the gas and with 1:20 to go, the team tied the game at 122-122. With less than one minute on the clock, RGV took over with a score of 124-122. The home team went on to score four points while only allowing Oklahoma City to score two which gave the Vipers a 128-124 win.

Houston Rockets Two-Way Jeenathan Williams Jr. led the Vipers with 29 points. Markquis Nowell hit a double-double with 26 points and 10 assists. Also with 26 points was Whitmore. Thon Maker posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Javonte Cooke paved the way for the Blue with 29 points followed by Malevy Leons with 17 points. Miller Kopp had a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Noah Starkey also had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The Vipers will go on the road to face the Texas Legends on Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. CST at Comerica Center. Fans can stream the game on www.NBAGLeague.com. For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.

