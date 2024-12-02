Santa Cruz Warriors Sink South Bay Lakers in 89-76 Victory

SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors (4-4) prevailed over the South Bay Lakers (3-5), 89-76, at Kaiser Permanente Arena on Saturday night.

For the fifth game this season, forward Kevin Knox II led Santa Cruz in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Two-way guard Reece Beekman earned his first career double-double, notching 16 points and a game-high 10 assists while adding seven rebounds. Forward Blake Hinson ended the night with 15 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Guard/forward Vincent Valerio-Bodon led both teams in scoring with 23 points and five rebounds. Center Kylor Kelley contributed 16 points, nine rebounds, and eight blocks. Guard Grayson Murphy rounded out South Bay's offensive effort with 13 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists.

The Lakers got off to a strong start to open the contest, securing a quick 11-2 advantage with 8:07 left in the frame. However, a pair of steals and fast break finishes turned the tide for Santa Cruz, and the Warriors closed out the quarter narrowly trailing 25-24. A quick three-pointer from Knox kept the Santa Cruz momentum going as they scored 11 straight points to start the second frame. Although South Bay slowly closed the gap as the period progressed, the Sea Dubs remained in control to enter the break with a 52-48 edge.

The Warriors were first to strike in the second half, holding the Lakers scoreless for over four minutes while notching eight points of their own. Both teams relied on their defense in a limited-scoring third quarter, and Santa Cruz ultimately remained ahead, 68-63, to close the frame. The contest stayed competitive in the final period as South Bay fought to reclaim the lead, but an explosive alley-oop dunk from Beekman to Knox kept the Sea Dubs energized through the final buzzer and secured a 89-76 victory for Santa Cruz.

The Santa Cruz Warriors will start the month of December on a four-game road trip, starting with a game against the Valley Suns on Thursday, December 5. The Sea Dubs will return to Santa Cruz for a back-to-back series against the San Diego Clippers on Friday, December 14 and Saturday, December 15 to close out the Tip-Off Tournament. Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android. Fans interested in securing the best seats at the lowest price are encouraged to call (831) 713-4400, email scwtickets@warriors.com, or visit santacruzbasketball.com for more information.

