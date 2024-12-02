Three Mad Ants Score 20+ Points in Win over Windy City

December 2, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Indiana Mad Ants News Release







The Indiana Mad Ants (3-7) defeated the Windy City Bulls (3-7) in a close game on Monday, 112-109. Indiana posted three 20-point scorers in the victory, and six of nine Mad Ants to log minutes in the matchup reached double figures.

Kyle Mangas led the way with 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting. Obadiah Noel recorded 22 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in the matchup, and Dakota Mathias tallied 20 points, three rebounds, and four assists in his 41 minutes of action.

The Mad Ants shot a blazing 48 percent from 3-point range as they sank 13 of their 27 attempts from beyond the arc. The Windy City Bulls made just 32.5 percent of their long range shots.

Indiana led by as many as 14 points before enduring a run from the Bulls that tied the game late in the fourth quarter. Josiah-Jordan James made the layup that put the Mad Ants ahead by a basket, and Mangas' jumpshot gave Indiana a 4-point lead with 13 seconds to play.

The Mad Ants are back at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday as they take on Grand Rapids Gold on the second night of a back-to-back. Indiana and Grand Rapids will tip off at 6:00 PM ET.

