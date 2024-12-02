Santa Cruz Warriors Acquire Guard Cameron Parker

December 2, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors, the NBA G League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors, have acquired guard Cameron Parker from the available player pool, it was announced today. In a related roster move, the Santa Cruz Warriors have waived forward Devine Eke.

Parker (6'2", 180) was originally drafted by the Osceola Magic with the 20th pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA G League Draft. The Oregon native had a five-year collegiate career at Sacred Heart University (2018-20), the University of Montana (2020-22), and Portland State University (2022-23), with career averages of 10.2 points, 5.9 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game through 137 appearances (73 starts). Parker set an NCAA record for most assists in a single game with 24 assists while playing for Sacred Heart on December 1, 2019. The guard played overseas in Japan in 2023-24 for Earthfriends Tokyo Z, where he averaged 14.5 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game through 52 games played. Parker will wear number 45 for the Santa Cruz Warriors and will be active for the team's next contest versus the Valley Suns on Thursday, December 5, at 6 p.m. PST at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona.

Santa Cruz will start the month of December on a four-game road trip, starting with a game against the Valley Suns on Thursday, December 5. The Sea Dubs will return to Santa Cruz for a back-to-back series against the San Diego Clippers on Friday, December 14 and Saturday, December 15 to close out the Tip-Off Tournament. Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriorsapp for iOS and Android. Fans interested in securing the best seats at the lowest price are encouraged to call (831) 713-4400, email scwtickets@warriors.com, or visit santacruzbasketball.com for more information.

