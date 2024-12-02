Santa Cruz Warriors Acquire Guard Cameron Parker
December 2, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Santa Cruz Warriors News Release
SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors, the NBA G League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors, have acquired guard Cameron Parker from the available player pool, it was announced today. In a related roster move, the Santa Cruz Warriors have waived forward Devine Eke.
Parker (6'2", 180) was originally drafted by the Osceola Magic with the 20th pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA G League Draft. The Oregon native had a five-year collegiate career at Sacred Heart University (2018-20), the University of Montana (2020-22), and Portland State University (2022-23), with career averages of 10.2 points, 5.9 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game through 137 appearances (73 starts). Parker set an NCAA record for most assists in a single game with 24 assists while playing for Sacred Heart on December 1, 2019. The guard played overseas in Japan in 2023-24 for Earthfriends Tokyo Z, where he averaged 14.5 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game through 52 games played. Parker will wear number 45 for the Santa Cruz Warriors and will be active for the team's next contest versus the Valley Suns on Thursday, December 5, at 6 p.m. PST at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona.
Santa Cruz will start the month of December on a four-game road trip, starting with a game against the Valley Suns on Thursday, December 5. The Sea Dubs will return to Santa Cruz for a back-to-back series against the San Diego Clippers on Friday, December 14 and Saturday, December 15 to close out the Tip-Off Tournament. Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriorsapp for iOS and Android. Fans interested in securing the best seats at the lowest price are encouraged to call (831) 713-4400, email scwtickets@warriors.com, or visit santacruzbasketball.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from December 2, 2024
- Windy City Drops Close Bout to Indiana - Windy City Bulls
- Three Mad Ants Score 20+ Points in Win over Windy City - Indiana Mad Ants
- Santa Cruz Warriors Acquire Guard Cameron Parker - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Santa Cruz Warriors Sink South Bay Lakers in 89-76 Victory - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Santa Cruz Overshadows Salt Lake City in 115-108 Home Victory - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Santa Cruz Warriors Lose 101-99 in First Half of Back-To-Back Series against Salt Lake City Stars - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Santa Cruz Drops Series against Salt Lake City Stars in 135-102 Loss - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Santa Cruz Outshines Valley Suns in Season Opener, 133-118 - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Santa Cruz Falls to Valley Suns, 133-104, to Split the Series - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Santa Cruz Warriors Surge Past South Bay, Defeating the Lakers 128-118 - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Santa Cruz Warriors Fall Short in 108-98 Loss to Stockton - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Legends Announce Landmark Broadcast Partnership with KFAA and Tegna - Texas Legends
- Hornets Sign Isaiah Wong to Two-Way Contract - Greensboro Swarm
- College Park Skyhawks to Host 'Holiday Game Presented by Aaron's' Tonight against the Maine Celtics - College Park Skyhawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Santa Cruz Warriors Stories
- Santa Cruz Warriors Acquire Guard Cameron Parker
- Santa Cruz Warriors Sink South Bay Lakers in 89-76 Victory
- Santa Cruz Overshadows Salt Lake City in 115-108 Home Victory
- Santa Cruz Warriors Lose 101-99 in First Half of Back-To-Back Series against Salt Lake City Stars
- Santa Cruz Drops Series against Salt Lake City Stars in 135-102 Loss