Windy City Drops Close Bout to Indiana

December 2, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, dropped a close game against the Indiana Mad Ants 109-112 on Monday night. Chicago Bulls two-way guard DJ Steward led all scorers with 28 points including four three-pointers. Steward rounded out his performance with seven assists and five rebounds.

Rookie forward Marcus Domask had a career-high 16 points, six rebounds, and three steals for Windy City. Center David Muoka also tacked on 17 points, while guard Ryan Arcidiacono snagged a game-high five steals.

Indiana led by five after the first quarter, but it was not without a fight from Steward, who tallied 10 points in the opening frame. Windy City closed the gap to two points in the second period, with Steward knocking down a three-pointer in the final seconds. The Mad Ants grew their lead out of the break and headed into the fourth quarter up seven points. The Bulls rallied back and tied the game multiple times in the final minutes, but clutch shooting by guard Kyle Mangas helped Indiana claim the victory.

The Mad Ants shot nearly 50% from beyond the arc on 27 attempts and outrebounded Windy City 51 to 40. Indiana centers Jahlil Okafor and Ishmael Lane were the only players to record double-doubles. Okafor posted 13 points and 13 rebounds, while Lane had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Mangas led the Mad Ants in scoring, ending with 23 points and shooting 4-7 from three. Guard Obadiah Noel and forward Dakota Mathias also tallied 22 and 20 points respectively.

Windy City falls to 3-7 with the loss, while Indiana improves to 3-7.

Windy City is back in action on Thursday, December 5, when it travels to Sioux Falls to take on the Skyforce. Tip-off is slated for 6:30 pm CT, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

