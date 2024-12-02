Squadron Split Season Series with Memphis in 109-102 Loss
December 2, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Birmingham Squadron News Release
BIRMINGHAM, Ala - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, fell to the Memphis Hustle, 109-102, on Monday night at Landers Center in Southaven, Miss.
In his first game back after missing two contests due to injury, Izaiah Brockington scored 29 points to lead the way for Birmingham (3-6), while fellow guard Jalen Crutcher dropped 26.
Keion Brooks Jr. notched the Squadron's sole double-double on the night with 20 points and 11 boards, a season high in rebounding for the Washington product.
Cam Spencer scored 51 for Memphis (4-6) on 18-of-24 shooting from the field, including a 12-of-15 mark from beyond the three-point arc. Thirteen rebounds from Colin Castleton led the way on the boards for the Hustle.
Birmingham returns home to Legacy Arena at the BJCC for games Wednesday and Friday against the Osceola Magic. Wednesday's game is the Squadron's annual STEM Fest, as the team welcomes local students for an 11:30 a.m. tip-off. Friday's game is set for 7 p.m.
Both contests can be seen locally on My68, while Wednesday's game will be available to stream on ESPN+ and Friday's on NBAGLeague.com.
