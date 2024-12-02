Legends Announce Landmark Broadcast Partnership with KFAA and Tegna

December 2, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends News Release







FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends, NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks, announced today a multi-year partnership with KFAA and parent company TEGNA, making KFAA the official broadcast partner for the team. Starting December 6, over 20 Legends games will be broadcast live for free over-the-air on KFAA 29 (Ch. 29) bringing unprecedented access to fans across North Texas.

"This partnership is a game-changer for our fans," said Legends President Malcolm Farmer. "KFAA and TEGNA's commitment to high-quality sports coverage ensure that more fans than ever can connect with the excitement of Texas Legends basketball."

Building on KFAA's successful collaboration with the Mavericks, this deal enhances local coverage for Legends fans, including behind-the-scenes features, game-day highlights, and expert analysis.

"Texas Legends basketball has a rich tradition, and we are thrilled to bring their games to more viewers across the DFW area," said Carolyn Mungo, WFAA/KFAA president and general manager. "This partnership allows us to showcase the future stars of the NBA while connecting communities to the passion of G League basketball."

Fans can watch the games through streaming services or an HD antenna. Additional details on how to access broadcasts will be available at www.TexLegends.com and www.WFAA.com.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from December 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.