Santa Cruz Overshadows Salt Lake City in 115-108 Home Victory

December 2, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors (3-4) claimed a 115-108 victory over the Salt Lake City Stars (4-4) at Kaiser Permanente Arena on Friday night.

In his first start since November 9, rookie two-way guard Reece Beekman led Santa Cruz with 25 points on 11-of-17 shooting while nabbing five steals - a season high for the team. Forward Jackson Rowe finished with 18 points and eight rebounds, and Gui Santos, on assignment from Golden State, notched 16 points and seven rebounds. Forward Kevin Knox II recorded his first double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Forwards Blake Hinson and Javan Johnson contributed 28 points off the bench for the Sea Dubs, scoring 17 points and 11 points, respectively.

Two-way center Oscar Tshiebwe led the Stars with 25 points and 17 rebounds. Forward Cody Williams scored 18 points in his first assignment with the Stars, and two-way guard/forward David Jones Garcia logged 20 points and six rebounds off the bench. Guards Max Abmas and Isaiah Wong, who scored a combined 45 points in their last match-up against Santa Cruz, recorded 10 points and 11 points, respectively.

Three straight layups from Tshiebwe quickly set the tone and gave the visiting Stars a 6-0 lead early in the game. After allowing Salt Lake City to take a double-digit advantage with six minutes left in the opening frame, Santa Cruz notched four steals in close succession and scored on the opposite end to tie the game at 16 points apiece. Nine different Sea Dubs proceeded to score in the first quarter to give Santa Cruz a 25-20 advantage heading into the second quarter. The Stars closed the gap to briefly reclaim the lead four minutes into the period, but 11 points from Beekman boosted the Sea Dubs back in front, and the Warriors entered the break with a 63-51 advantage.

The Warriors pushed the tempo to extend their lead to as many as 19 points in the third quarter, and Beekman's 10 points kept the Sea Dubs in control of the contest as they entered the final period with a 93-77 edge. Santa Cruz kept their foot firmly on the pedal, and a three-pointer from Johnson followed by a converted and-one layup from Hinson gave the Warriors a 103-86 advantage with 8 minutes left to play. The Stars mounted a late-game 15-4 run to bring the contest within 5 points with under a minute to play, but the Sea Dubs held on to claim a 115-108 victory.

