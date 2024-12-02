Hornets Sign Isaiah Wong to Two-Way Contract

December 2, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Greensboro Swarm News Release







Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson announced today the team has signed guard Isaiah Wong to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Wong appeared in seven games (seven starts) this season with the Salt Lake City Stars, the Utah Jazz's NBA G League affiliate, averaging 26.1 points (47.2 FG%, 42.1 3P%, 86.1 FT%), 4.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals per contest. He poured in a career-high 41 points against the Rip City Remix on Nov. 20.

Wong was selected to the G League Up Next game in 2024 and holds career averages of 17.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists across 52 G League outings (36 starts). He was selected by the Indiana Pacers in the second round (55th overall) of the 2023 NBA Draft and made his NBA debut with the Pacers on April 1, 2024. Wong played four seasons at the University of Miami, earning three All-ACC selections and an ACC Player of the Year honor in 2022-23.

