Hornets Sign Isaiah Wong to Two-Way Contract
December 2, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Greensboro Swarm News Release
Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson announced today the team has signed guard Isaiah Wong to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Wong appeared in seven games (seven starts) this season with the Salt Lake City Stars, the Utah Jazz's NBA G League affiliate, averaging 26.1 points (47.2 FG%, 42.1 3P%, 86.1 FT%), 4.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals per contest. He poured in a career-high 41 points against the Rip City Remix on Nov. 20.
Wong was selected to the G League Up Next game in 2024 and holds career averages of 17.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists across 52 G League outings (36 starts). He was selected by the Indiana Pacers in the second round (55th overall) of the 2023 NBA Draft and made his NBA debut with the Pacers on April 1, 2024. Wong played four seasons at the University of Miami, earning three All-ACC selections and an ACC Player of the Year honor in 2022-23.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from December 2, 2024
- Hornets Sign Isaiah Wong to Two-Way Contract - Greensboro Swarm
- College Park Skyhawks to Host 'Holiday Game Presented by Aaron's' Tonight against the Maine Celtics - College Park Skyhawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greensboro Swarm Stories
- Hornets Sign Isaiah Wong to Two-Way Contract
- Greensboro Extends Winning Streak to Six with a Dominant Performance
- Greensboro Swarm Break Records as They Secure Another Home Win
- Greensboro Swarm Remain Undefeated at Home
- Greensboro Swarm and Charlotte Hornets Foundation Award $10,000 Grant to Guilford County Schools' High-Dosage Tutoring Program