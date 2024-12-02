College Park Skyhawks to Host 'Holiday Game Presented by Aaron's' Tonight against the Maine Celtics

December 2, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release







COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks and Aaron's today announced plans for the Skyhawks' annual 'Holiday Game presented by Aaron's'. The game will take place tonight at 7 p.m. at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park as the Skyhawks take on the Maine Celtics.

As part of the holiday festivities, the Skyhawks and Aaron's will host Santa Claus and The Grinch in The Zone, located in the open endzone of the arena, throughout the game. Fans will be able to write letters to Santa, have a meet and greet with both characters, and will also have a chance to make their own holiday cards in a photo booth provided by Aaron's next to Santa and the Grinch.

"Gateway Center Arena will be the place to be on Monday night, and we are so thankful to have Aaron's on board to help spread holiday cheer," said Atlanta Hawks Senior Vice President of NBA G League and 2K League Operations Janice Koon. "What better way to celebrate the holidays than with family, friends, Santa and the Grinch, and great basketball."

The first 500 fans to enter will also receive a co-branded Christmas ornament courtesy of Aaron's to hang high on the tree this holiday season.

The game marks the first of the last two home games of the Tip-Off portion of the season, as the Skyhawks embark on a four-game road trip starting Dec. 6 before making the trek to the Showcase Cup in Orlando, Florida, Dec. 19-22.

Fans interested in attending the game or learning more about Skyhawks Memberships can email tickets@cpskyhawks.com, visit www.cpskyhawks.com or call 404-878-3370.

