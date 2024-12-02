Game Preview: at Cleveland Charge

December 2, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Last Meeting: W, 110-96 on 11/15/24 in Sioux Falls

Live Stream: ESPN+

All-Time Record: 20-10

Streak: W5

The Sioux Falls Skyforce looks to sweep their Lake Erie roadtrip that ends today with the season finale with the Cleveland Charge.

A win against Cleveland would mark the longest winning streak in franchise history during the Tip-Off Tournament and the second straight season series sweep of the Charge.

The Skyforce took both games against Motor City last weekend, with the latter being a 133-110 victory on Sunday afternoon.

HEAT two-way player Keshad Johnson (28 points on 8-10 FGA, 2-3 3PA and five rebounds) secured his fourth straight game of 24-plus points on 73 percent shooting-or-higher from the field. Fellow two-way player Josh Christopher added 22 points on 8-14 FGA (4-7 3PA), seven rebounds and five assists. It marked Christopher's sixth straight game of 20-plus points.

Nassir Little added a season-high 25 points, while Malik Williams added 22 points. It marked the first time this season the Force has had four-plus players to score 20-plus points.

Christopher led Sioux Falls in the previous matchup with Cleveland, going for 24 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals.

The Charge comes into the game losers of two of their last three games, as they dropped a 112-107 contest to the Grand Rapids Gold on Saturday. Cavs two-way player Luke Travers has led the Charge, averaging 20.2 points on 60.8 percent shooting, 10.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.8 steals per game.

The Skyforce returns home this weekend for the Tip-Off Tournament home finale, with the Windy City Bulls on Thursday and Grand Rapids Gold on Sunday. Cleveland hosts Motor City on Wednesday.

THIRD QUARTER RUNS

- The Skyforce has scored 40 points in their last three third quarters.

- The team is shooting 56.0 percent from the field and 58.6 percent from deep out of halftime, with a combined +52 +/- in the third frame.

- HEAT two-way player Josh Christopher is averaging 13.3 points on 73.6 percent shooting (54.5 percent from deep) and a combined +47 +/- during the third quarter.

MONTH OF GIVING

- Skyforce guard Isaiah Stevens produced one of the best months passing the ball in NBA G League history, averaging 10.6 assists per game, as he's just one-of-two players to average 10+ assists per game.

- His 95 assists in the month of November is tied for second-all time in NBA G League history for the month. He was one assist shy of Chris Chiozza (96 in 2022-23) and tied with Gary Telton of the Indiana Mad Ants in 2014-15.

- Stevens has 9+ assists in his last seven games.

NBA G League Stories from December 2, 2024

