Santa Cruz Drops Series against Salt Lake City Stars in 135-102 Loss

December 2, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - The Santa Cruz Warriors (2-4) dropped their series against the Salt Lake City Stars (4-3) in a 135-102 loss on Saturday night at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah.

The Warriors were led by forward Kevin Knox with 25 points and seven rebounds. Three players came off the bench to score in double-figures: forward Donta Scott with 14 points and five rebounds, two-way guard Reece Beekman with 12 points, six rebounds, and six assists, and forward Blake Hinson with 11 points and seven rebounds.

Guard Isaiah Wong led both teams in scoring with 31 points, and two-way forward David Jones followed with 16 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists off the bench. Guard Max Abmas notched 14 points and six assists and two-way forward Micah Potter added 13 points and seven rebounds to round out Salt Lake City's winning effort.

The Stars started the contest on a 7-2 run to secure an early advantage, but Santa Cruz stayed close with the help of 16 first quarter points from Knox. Neither team led by more than six points as they battled through the remainder of the period, and a buzzer beater from forward Justin Lewis secured a 38-34 edge for the Stars. The Warriors exploded on a 17-4 run early in the second quarter to take a 51-44 lead before 19 points from Wong allowed Salt Lake City to reclaim the advantage and send the visiting Sea Dubs into the break trailing 71-57.

Salt Lake City carried their momentum into the second half, taking advantage of an offensive lull from the Warriors to build their lead and enter the final frame ahead 113-75. Santa Cruz reignited their offense to start the final period with nine unanswered points, but they were unable to close the deficit and the Stars held on to claim the series with a 135-102 win.

