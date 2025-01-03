Vipers Secure First Victory of Regular Season

January 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (1-3), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, obtained its first victory of the regular season after defeating the Salt Lake City Stars (1-3) 132-116 on Friday night at Maverik Center.

RGV started the game with a hot 10-0 run. At 6:44 the Vipers had just finished a 6-0 streak to set the score at 20-8, but Salt Lake responded by scoring five straight buckets for a score of 20-13. The Stars then hit a 10-5 run to slash the Vipers advantage to 25-23 with 2:13 remaining. However, the visiting team went on another hot run (13-2) to close the quarter with a 38-25 advantage.

In the second quarter the Stars began to gain traction, what was once a 13-point deficit quickly turned into a two-point differential at the half with a score of 69-67.

However, the Vipers continued to dominate in the second half of the game which allowed the team to obtain a 132-116 victory over the Stars.

Houston Rockets Two-Way's Nate Williams and Jack McVeigh paved the way for the Vipers with 23 and 22 points, respectively. Houston Rockets Two-Way N'Faly Dante finished with a double-double which consisted of 16 points and 10 rebounds. Jermaine Samuels Jr. and Markquis Nowell contributed 14 points each. Additionally, Nowell added 12 assists.

Newly signed Utah Jazz Two-Way Elijah Harkless, scored 31 points. Utah Jazz assignee, Cody Williams, contributed 21 points while Utah Jazz Two-Way, Oscar Tshiebwe, finished with a double-double of 15 points and 20 rebounds.

On Tuesday, Jan. 7 the Vipers return to the RGV to face the Oklahoma City Blue at 7:00 p.m. CST at the Bert Ogden Arena. The first 500 children in attendance will receive a free cape or crown to celebrate Capes and Crowns night. Additionally, children 15 and under who dress up will get in free. For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.