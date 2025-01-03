Herd Stifled by the Celtics

January 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Oshkosh, WI - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost to the Maine Celtics 105-90.

Terence Davis led the Herd with 14 points while Milwaukee Bucks Assignment player Chris Livingston followed with 12 points.

The top scorers for the Maine Celtics were Baylor Scheierman with 23 points and Jay Scrubb and Ron Harper Jr. with 17 points each.

The Celtics landed the first two baskets of the game before Terence Davis scored a layup to put the Herd on the board. Maine took control of the game pushing ahead to a five-point lead in the first five minutes. Ibou Badji and Terence Davis combined to make it a one-point game, however the Celtics remained on top and built their lead by six. Liam Robbins converted back-to-back baskets, but Maine closed out the quarter with a 6-3 run to take a 23-16 advantage at the break.

AJ Johnson and Henry Ellenson combined for eight points to open the second quarter while Maine increased their lead to double-digits at the eight-minute mark. Wisconsin continued to fight back keeping the distance between 6-10 points. Tyler Smith scored five straight points at the three-minute mark. Wisconsin outscored the Celtics by two to make it a four-point game at the end of the quarter. The Celtics led 50-46. Tyler Smith and AJ Johnson guided the Herd with seven points apiece in the first half.

Maine took charge in the beginning of the third quarter with a 18-3 streak to take a near 20-point advantage. Justin Moore connected on a three, but the Celtics remained full steam ahead gathering five unanswered points. Wisconsin responded with three straight shots beyond the arc to chip away at the deficit. Chris Livingston secured the last two baskets of the quarter for the Herd, nonetheless Maine held an 86-69 edge at the break.

The Celtics continued to increase their lead in the fourth quarter, but Chris Livingston answered with five consecutive points while AJ Johnson added a free throw. Maine responded with back-to-back baskets to go up by 20-points. The teams traded baskets until Wisconsin broke away with a 10-3 run powered by Terence Davis with five points. Maine scored the last basket of the game to earn the 105-90 win.

The Herd continue their road trip against the College Park Skyhawks on Jan. 5 with tip-off set for 1:00 p.m. CST. Fans can watch the game on TV32 and Roku.

