Greensboro Swarm Surge To Victory On '80s Night

January 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Greensboro Swarm News Release







The Greensboro Swarm (3-1), the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, swept the board in a win against the Cleveland Charge (2-1) on 80s Night at the Novant Health Fieldhouse. The Swarm were led by two-ways Moussa Diabaté and Isaiah Wong, making their debut in Greensboro, securing 20-plus points in the win.

The Swarm saw five players in double figures. Diabaté led all scorers with an impressive performance, scoring 26 points while adding 14 rebounds and a steal. Jaylen Sims controlled the boards with 24 points and four rebounds. Wong added 20 points and seven assists. MJ Walker Jr. contributed 18 points, and Keyontae Johnson secured 10 points.

The first half featured a tightly contested battle reminiscent of the recent New Year's Eve matchup. The Charge took an early lead, with the Swarm staying close behind. The opening period saw several ties before the Charge edged ahead 29-28 to close the quarter. The back-and-forth action carried into the second quarter, with a total of eight ties and seven lead changes across the first half. Despite trailing by as many as nine points, the Swarm rallied to take a 61-57 lead into halftime.

Greensboro carried the momentum into the second half, opening the third quarter with high energy and securing their first double-digit lead of the game. They outpaced the Charge by as many as 14 points during the second half, maintaining control and keeping the visitors at bay. In the fourth quarter, the Charge fought to close the gap, cutting the Swarm's lead to single digits with just two minutes remaining. However, the Swarm responded with a strong finish, highlighted by veteran Jaylen Sims scoring eight consecutive points with less than a minute on the clock, adding to the win. The Swarm closed out the home series with a 119-109 victory.

The Swarm will go on to Detroit to take on the Motor City Cruise (Detroit Pistons affiliate) on Tuesday, January 7, at 7:00 P.M. ET.

