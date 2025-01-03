Game Preview: vs Warriors

January 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Last Meeting: W, 123-112 on 12/29/23 in Santa Cruz, CA

Live Stream: Fan Duel Sports Network Sun, Midco Sports, NBAGLeague.com

All-Time Record: 9-9

Streak: W3

The Sioux Falls Skyforce returns home for the first set of home games in almost a month, as the Santa Cruz Warriors come to the Sanford Pentagon for the first time since Feb. 7, 2020.

The Skyforce is 6-1 in the seven-straight games played away from Sioux Falls, with the latter being a sweep of the Valley Suns. Sioux Falls defeated Valley 114-103 on Tuesday evening.

Zyon Pullin led Sioux Falls (2-0) with 26 points on 7-15 FGA, eight rebounds and 10 assists in his second-straight game of 26-plus points, eight-plus rebounds and 10-plus assists. Nassir Little posted 27 points on 8-13 FGA (3-5 3PA) and nine rebounds, which marked his second game of 27-plus points on 50-plus percent shooting from deep and eight-plus rebounds in his last three games.

Bryson Warren posted 18 points on 7-15 FGA (4-9 3PA), while Caleb Daniels added 16 points on 5-8 FGA and eight rebounds off the bench. HEAT assignee Keshad Johnson had 13 points, 14 rebounds and a game-high plus-21 plus-minus.

Santa Cruz comes into the contest on a three-game winning streak, sweeping the Rio Grande Valley Vipers to open the regular season. They defefated the Vipers 106-103 in the series finale on Dec. 28, as Javan Johnson went for a game-high 27 points on 9-12 FGA, five rebounds and three blocks. Johnson reached the 20+ point milestone just once in the Tip-Off Tournament, but has had 27+ points in back-to-back regular season games.

Former NBA first round pick Kevin Knox II led the Warriors in scoring during the Tip-Off Tournament, as he posted back-to-back games of 24+ points against the Vipers. The Warriors were 2-7 during tourney play when Knox shot 15+ times.

Sioux Falls hosts the San Diego Clippers on Saturday, before embarking on a six-day, three-game New York roadtrip next week.

FIRST QUARTER FRENZY

- Through 19 games so far this season, the Skyforce is averaging 30.1 points per game (third in NBAGL) in the opening quarter on 48.4 FG% (first in NBAGL) and 38.6 3P% (sixth in NBAGL), with a combined +80 +/- (first in NBAGL). SXF is 12-2 when leading after the 1Q.

- The Force has scored 35+ points on over 50 percent shooting from deep in the first 12 minutes of their last three games.

- Three of their next five games will be against the top-two first quarter scoring offenses (Westchester at 30.6, San Diego at 30.2).

BACK-TO-BACKIN'

- Sioux Falls is 7-1 in back-to-back games so far this season, with the lone loss in the championship of the Tip-Off Tournament.

- In back-to-backs, the Force is averaging 115.1 points, while giving up 103.7 points and has a +91 +/-. SXF has held opponents to under 102 points in five-of-eight games and 100-or-less in three-of-eight games.

After this weekend, the Skyforce will have played six consecutive back-to-back games.

PULLIN'S PROWESS

- Zyon Pullin posted the second triple-double of the 2024-25 NBA G League season on Monday night, which marked career-high's in points, rebounds, assists, FG makes and +/-.

- It marked the highest scoring triple-double in Skyforce history and fourth highest in NBA G League history, as well.It was the 30th triple-double in Sioux Falls' franchise history and Pullin became the 18th player to accomplish such feat.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN

- Sioux Falls' 10 road or neutral site wins is good for first in the NBA G League. They also rank first in road +/- with +11.2.

ZAY DAY

- Isaiah Stevens earned the 107th NBA Call-Up in Skyforce history (69th player) on Dec. 26.

- Stevens broke the NBA G League record for assists during the Tip-Off Tournament (and timeframe before), with 184.

- He's averaged 13.3 points and a league-high 10.8 assists, with nine double doubles in 13 Tip-Off Tournament games for the Force.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 3, 2025

Game Preview: vs Warriors - Sioux Falls Skyforce

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.