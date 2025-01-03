Hustle Drop Contest to Kings in Stockton

January 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (0-3), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, were defeated 118-94 by the Stockton Kings (3-0) at Adventist Health Arena.

Miles Norris paced the Hustle with 21 points. Lucas Williamson scored 17 points. Armando Bacot contributed 16 points.

Race Thompson tallied 15 points and seven rebounds. Malachi Smith totaled 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Dexter Dennis led Stockton with 21 points off the bench. Mason Jones tallied 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. On assignment from Sacramento, Devin Carter totaled 17 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. Kings assignee Orlando Robinson finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Stockton opened the game on a 40-18 run. The Kings led by as many as 32 points in the second half.

The Kings scored 26 points off turnovers. Stockton shot 42 percent from beyond the arc, making 21 3-pointers. The Kings outrebounded Memphis 51-40.

The Hustle will travel to Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Del. to play against the Delaware Blue Coats on Sunday, Jan. 12, at 4 p.m. CT.

