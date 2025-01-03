Legends Outlast Windy City Bulls in Thrilling Road Victory

January 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL - The Texas Legends (1-2) secured their first win of the regular season in dramatic fashion, defeating the Windy City Bulls (0-3) 98-95 at the Now Arena on Friday night.

The Legends were led by Jarod Lucas, who tallied 21 points, including five three-pointers, while adding three rebounds and three assists. Jordan Henderson provided a spark with 18 points and two steals, and Jamarion Sharp dominated the paint, finishing with 13 points, 15 rebounds, and four blocks, while Phillip Wheeler added nine points and nine rebounds.

Texas capitalized on balanced ball movement, recording 24 assists as a team, with Tyson Walker dishing out a game-high seven assists alongside 10 points. Off the bench, Tanner Holden and Teafale Lenard Jr. combined for 15 points and eight rebounds, providing crucial energy in key moments.

The game remained close throughout, with the Legends holding a narrow four-point lead heading into the final quarter. The Bulls, led by Matas Buzelis with 21 points and nine rebounds, pushed hard in the final minutes, but Texas held firm with critical defensive stops and clutch free throws to seal the victory.

Defensively, the Legends limited Windy City to just 26.9% shooting from beyond the arc and forced 12 turnovers, converting them into 14 points. Texas also dominated second-chance opportunities with 13 offensive rebounds.

The Legends will look to continue on with their momentum as they wrap up the back-to-back series against the Bulls tomorrow, Saturday, January 4th, at 7:00 PM CT. Fans can catch the action live on Urban Edge Network at www.urbanedgenetworks.com. For more information and updates, visit www.TexLegends.com.

