Skyforce Duo Earns Monthly NBA G League Honors

January 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce and NBA G League announce that Miami HEAT two-way guard Josh Christopher has earned NBA G League Player of the Month for December. Additionally, Skyforce head coach Dan Bisaccio has earned NBA G League Coach of the Month, as well.

Christopher led the league in scoring during the month, averaging 29.4 points on 48.3 percent shooting, 6.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.2 steals and a league high plus-84 plus-minus. He tied the NBA G League record for points scored during the Tip-Off Tournament with 449. Christopher also earned All-NBA G League Winter Showcase honors, becoming the first player in franchise history to earn such feat. He averaged 31.0 points on 50.0 percent shooting (first in the NBA G League during the Winter Showcase), 5.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.3 steals to help guide the Skyforce to their first Winter Showcase championship appearance. In addition, he broke a Sioux Falls franchise record of consecutive 20-plus point games, which was held by Duncan Robinson ('18-'19) and Cole Swider ('23-'24), with 14 straight (30-plus points in five of his last seven games in December).

Bisaccio guided the Skyforce to an 8-3 record in the month, as he helped the team earn their first bid to the Showcase Cup tournament. He became the first Skyforce head coach to earn Coach of the Month honors since Nevada Smith in February 2018. Sioux Falls has played seven-straight games on the road and has a 6-1 record during that stretch. Under Bisaccio, Sioux Falls ranked in the top 10 league-wide in eight major categories in December: points per game (114.7), field goal percentage (48.3 percent), rebounds per game (47.8), assists per game (26.0), total plus-minus (plus-102), opponent's points per game (105.6), opponent's three-point percentage (31.4 percent) and opponent's rebounds per game (40.5). Two players earned NBA contracts under Bisaccio's watch during the month, as well. Keshad Johnson had his two-way contract converted a standard contract with the HEAT on Dec. 26, after posting splits of 21.2 points on 54.9 percent shooting, 8.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.5 steals in 13 Tip-Off Tournament games with the Skyforce. Isaiah Stevens earned a two-way contract with Miami on Dec. 26, as his 184 assists during the Tip-Off Tournament broke an NBA G League record during that timeframe of the season.

