Stockton Kings Defeat Memphis Hustle

January 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Stockton Kings News Release







Official Release /January 3, 2025

The Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings (3-0), defeated the Memphis Hustle (0-3), 118-94, Thursday night at Adventist Health Arena (formerly Stockton Arena).

Stockton Kings guard Dexter Dennis paced the Kings, pouring in 21 points off the bench. Two-way guard Mason Jones locked in 19 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists. Sacramento Kings assignment guard Devin Carter notched a double-double with 17 points and 12 boards. Two-way forward Isaac Jones scored 15 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Two-way forward Isaiah Crawford accumulated 14 points and six rebounds. Sacramento Kings assignment center Orlando Robinson registered a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Forward Terry Taylor contributed 15 points and center Skal Labissière added six points off the bench. The Kings bench combined for a total of 42 points.

Memphis Hustle forward Miles Norris totaled 21 points and six rebounds. Guard Lucas Williamson logged 17 points. Center Armando Bacot scored 16 points to go with six rebounds. Forward Race Thompson tallied 15 points and seven rebounds. Guard Malachi Smith recorded 14 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists. The Hustle's bench contributed 11 points.

Back-to-back threes from M. Jones and Carter ignited a 12-2 run for the Kings, before the Hustle brought it to 12-9 prior to the first timeout. Thompson's shot from distance with 4:07 left was the last basket of the quarter for the Hustle, falling 27-12. The Kings led by as much as 30 points in the second frame, carried by Dennis who led all scorers with 14 points, shooting 5-for-5 from the field including 4-for-4 from downtown, closing out the half 66-38.

Entering in the second half, the Kings reign would not let up, taking on their biggest lead of the night with 32 points in both the third and fourth frame. The Kings maintained their lead the entire game keeping Memphis under 100, to take home the win, 118-94.

The Stockton Kings will hit the road for a double header against the Rip City Remix (1-0) at the Chiles Center on Sunday, January 5 at 3:00 PM PST and Monday, January 6 at 6:30 PM PST. Fans can watch on Roku and NBAGLeague.com, respectively.

For more information, visit StocktonKings.com.

