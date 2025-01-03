Charge Split Pair with Swarm
January 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Cleveland Charge News Release
GREENSBORO, NC - The Cleveland Charge (3-1) split a two-game set with the Greensboro Swarm (3-1) after a 119-109 defeat at the Novant Coliseum Complex on Friday night.
Nae'Qwan Tomlin led the Charge with a career-high 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting with seven rebounds in 32 minutes of relief off the bench. Jacob Gilyard had 15 points, seven assists and a pair of steals in 33 minutes. Feron Hunt scored 15 points, grabbed eight boards and swatted a pair of blocks in 38 minutes. Emoni Bates scored 16 points and Jules Bernard added 14 to round out Cleveland's double-digit scorers.
Moussa Diabate scored a game-high 26 points with 14 rebounds and two blocks in 36 minutes for Greensboro. Isaiah Wong netted 20 points with seven assists, five rebounds and three steals in 32 minutes. Jaylen Sims came off the bench to provide 24 points in 31 minutes for the Swarm.
The Charge will next head to D.C. for a two-game set with the Capital City Go-Go (Washington Wizards) beginning on Sunday, January 5 at 2:00 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Cleveland Charge's Gabe Osabuohien in action
(NBAE)
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from January 3, 2025
- Vipers Secure First Victory of Regular Season - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Windy City Drops Home Contest to Texas - Windy City Bulls
- Sioux Falls Handed 110-96 Loss to Santa Cruz - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Raptors 905 Stun the Spurs - Raptors 905
- Charge Split Pair with Swarm - Cleveland Charge
- Greensboro Swarm Surge To Victory On '80s Night - Greensboro Swarm
- Legends Outlast Windy City Bulls in Thrilling Road Victory - Texas Legends
- Maine Celtics Stampede Herd for Win - Maine Celtics
- Gold Take Their First Loss of the Regular Season against the Long Island Nets - Grand Rapids Gold
- Herd Stifled by the Celtics - Wisconsin Herd
- Timberwolves Awarded Tristen Newton off Waivers - Iowa Wolves
- Stockton Kings Defeat Memphis Hustle - Stockton Kings
- Hustle Drop Contest to Kings in Stockton - Memphis Hustle
- Skyforce Duo Earns Monthly NBA G League Honors - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Greensboro Swarm and Domino's Pizza to Present 80s Night - Greensboro Swarm
- Game Preview: vs Warriors - Sioux Falls Skyforce
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.