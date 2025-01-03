Charge Split Pair with Swarm

January 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release









Cleveland Charge's Gabe Osabuohien in action

(Cleveland Charge, Credit: NBAE) Cleveland Charge's Gabe Osabuohien in action(Cleveland Charge, Credit: NBAE)

GREENSBORO, NC - The Cleveland Charge (3-1) split a two-game set with the Greensboro Swarm (3-1) after a 119-109 defeat at the Novant Coliseum Complex on Friday night.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin led the Charge with a career-high 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting with seven rebounds in 32 minutes of relief off the bench. Jacob Gilyard had 15 points, seven assists and a pair of steals in 33 minutes. Feron Hunt scored 15 points, grabbed eight boards and swatted a pair of blocks in 38 minutes. Emoni Bates scored 16 points and Jules Bernard added 14 to round out Cleveland's double-digit scorers.

Moussa Diabate scored a game-high 26 points with 14 rebounds and two blocks in 36 minutes for Greensboro. Isaiah Wong netted 20 points with seven assists, five rebounds and three steals in 32 minutes. Jaylen Sims came off the bench to provide 24 points in 31 minutes for the Swarm.

The Charge will next head to D.C. for a two-game set with the Capital City Go-Go (Washington Wizards) beginning on Sunday, January 5 at 2:00 p.m.

