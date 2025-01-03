Raptors 905 Stun the Spurs

January 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Raptors 905 (2-1) the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors defeated the Austin Spurs (1-3) 122-85 Friday evening. Jared Rhoden contributed 21 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, and a steal in the victory while Isaiah Miller added 16 points, three rebounds, three assists, and five steals for the Spurs.

The two teams opened the ball game trading baskets before a 20-5 run gave the 905 a 17-point lead early in the quarter. Up 13, the Raptors 905 continued to create separation as they outscored the Spurs 30-24 in the second quarter.

Down 19 points at the break, the Spurs mounted their comeback bid in the second half, outscoring the home team 27-24 in the third quarter. The 905 showed no signs of slowing down in the closing minutes of the final frame, holding the Spurs to 13 points in the quarter and taking their largest lead of the night, 37.

The 905 received complementary scoring from Eugene Omoruyi who added 21 points, four rebounds, and five assists in the victory. Charlie Brown Jr. led the game with a +41. Toronto Raptors alum Malachi Flynn added 17 points and five rebounds in the loss.

The two teams meet again tomorrow to close out the season series.

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F POINTS REBOUNDS ASSISTS

905 34 30 24 34 122 OMORUYI/RHODEN

21 RHODEN

11 NOWELL

9

SPURS 31 24 27 13 85 FLYNN

17 OSIFO

11 ROSE

6

- RAPTORS 905 -

