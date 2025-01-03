Sioux Falls Handed 110-96 Loss to Santa Cruz

January 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce dropped a 110-96 decision to the Santa Cruz Warriors on Friday evening in the team's regular season home opener from the Sanford Pentagon.

Miami HEAT two-way player Isaiah Stevens led Sioux Falls (2-1) with 16 points and 10 assists, which marked his 10th double-double of the season. Zyon Pullin posted 18 points and eight rebounds, which marked his third-straight game of 18-plus points and eight-plus rebounds.

Nassir Little paced the Skyforce out of the gates, netting 10 points in the first quarter, but Santa Cruz (3-0) shot 52.9 percent from deep (9-17 3PA) to take a 32-30 lead after the first 12 minutes.

Pullin netted 12 points on 4-4 FGA in the second frame, while Bryson Warren added eight points off the bench, as Sioux Falls took a slim 60-59 lead to intermission.

The Warriors outscored the Skyforce 51-36 in the second half and held Sioux Falls to 27.3 percent from the field (12-44 FGA).

Golden State two-way Quinten Post had 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Javan Johnson added 23 points and 11 rebounds to lead Santa Cruz.

Little finished with 18 points, while Malik Williams and Warren combined for 30 points to round out top performers for Sioux Falls.

The Skyforce hosts the San Diego Clippers on Saturday (tomorrow), with tip-off slated for 7:00 PM CST from the Sanford Pentagon. The Warriors travel to face the Iowa Wolves tomorrow, as well, with tip-off at 7:00 PM CST.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.