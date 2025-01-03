Greensboro Swarm and Domino's Pizza to Present 80s Night

The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, announced today that they will host their first-ever 80s Night presented by Domino's Pizza at the Novant Health Fieldhouse tonight Friday, January 3, at 7:00 PM ET.

"We are thrilled to partner with Domino's Pizza for this exciting 80s Night," said Steve Swetoha, Team President of the Greensboro Swarm. "This night will not only provide our fans with a fun, themed experience but will allow us to make a positive impact in our community by supporting an important cause."

The partnership includes a specially designed 80s-themed jersey that will be available for bidding throughout the game, and 100% of the proceeds will benefit a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving Alamance and Guilford County.

Fans in attendance who arrive early will receive an 80s-themed fanny pack (while supplies last).

"As a locally owned franchise we have thoroughly enjoyed our relationship with the Greensboro Swarm," said Mickey Tingen, Domino's Pizza Franchise Owner. "To partner with an NBA G League team with such a local feel and touch the community in many ways has been amazing."

Tickets for 80s Night are available now at greensboroswarm.com.

