Vipers Fall Short Despite Fourth Quarter Burst

November 22, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (3-2), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, were defeated 97-104 by the Oklahoma City Blue (4-1) on Friday night at Paycom Center.

The game tipped-off with a 6-0 run by the Oklahoma City Blue, but the Vipers quickly responded by going on a 10-0 run with eight points stemming from Houston Rockets Two-Way Nate Williams Jr. (4) and Houston Rockets assignee Cam Whitmore (4). As the Vipers picked up the lead, the Blue then came back and tied the contest at 13-13. However, RGV then went on a 15-2 run and captured the lead of the game with less than two minutes to go and a score of 28-15. The quarter then came to a close and the Vipers led 30-19.

Oklahoma City went on an 13-5 run (35-32) to cut what was once an 11-point deficit. At 5:27 Oklahoma City Thunder assignee Dillon Jones tied the game, but RGV managed to pull away and set the score at 44-42 before the Blue once again tied the quarter at 44-44. Oklahoma City kept the momentum going as the team picked up a 50-44 advantage over the Vipers, but with 1:45 to go the away team came back and tied the game at 50-50 before a late basket from Malevy Jones gave the Blue a 52-50 advantage at the half.

In the third quarter Oklahoma City Thunder Two-Way Adam Flagler hit a three and tied the game at 54-54. Houston Rockets Two-Way N'Faly Dante gave the Vipers back a 56-54 lead, but Flagler hit two straight threes which allowed the Blue to jump to 60-56. As the quarter progressed the Blue outscored the Vipers 24-10 and sent the game 84-65 into the third.

RGV was down by 19 points to begin the quarter, but the team had a hot burst and cut its deficit by five with a score of 99-94 and 1:14 to go. Despite the Vipers efforts, Oklahoma City claimed a 104-97 victory.

Jermaine Samuels Jr. fell short of a double-double with 21 points and nine rebounds. Williams Jr. finished with 18 points followed by Whitmore with 17 points and Teddy Allen with 11 points off the bench.

Flagler led all scorers with 26 points. Oklahoma City Thunder assignee Branden Carlson put up a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Jones finished the night with a triple-double consisting of 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Leons obtained a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The next stop on the Vipers road trip is Mexico City as the team will face the Capitanes on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 6:00 p.m. CST at Arena CDMX. The game may be streamed on www.NBAGLeague.com. For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.

