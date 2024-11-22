Sioux Falls Defeats Indiana 108-102

November 22, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce defeated the Indiana Mad Ants 108-102 on Thursday evening from the Sanford Pentagon, which marked the team's fourth-straight victory.

Miami HEAT two-way player Josh Christopher (27 points, career tying 12 rebounds, season-high six assists, three steals and a block) secured his third-straight game of 24-plus points, five-plus rebounds and five-plus assists for Sioux Falls (4-2). Fellow two-way player Keshad Johnson added 24 points on 8-11 FGA and eight rebounds, which marked his second-straight game of 22-plus points and nine-plus rebounds.

Isaiah Stevens chipped in 13 points and 15 assists, which marks a career high. His 15 assists mark the 32nd time in franchise history and just the 16th player to complete such feat in franchise history. Stevens' 58 assists so far on the season ranks first in the NBA G League.

Indiana (2-4) was led by Jahlil Okafor, Dakota Mathias and De'Vion Harmon, who combined for 71 points on 28-49 FGA. Okafor posted 25 points on 8-10 FGA, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

Christopher and Johnson paced Sioux Falls in the first frame, scoring 19-of-29 points on 8-9 FGA (2-2 3PA) to help build a five-point lead heading to the second quarter.

The Mad Ants outscored the Skyforce 27-18 to close out the first half, as Sioux Falls shot just 14.3 percent from beyond the arc (2-14 3PA) in the period. Indiana took a 51-47 lead to intermission.

Christopher helped evaporate the Mad Ants lead, as his nine points, six rebounds and three assists in the third quarter gave Sioux Falls a 79-75 lead heading to the final 12 minutes.

Nassir Little scored 10 of his 17 second half points (6-10 FGA) in the fourth quarter to give the Force their second longest winning streak in franchise history during the Tip-Off Tournament portion of the season.

Caleb Daniels added his first double-double of the season off the bench with 13 points on 6-8 FGA, 10 rebounds and a plus-12 plus-minus.

Both teams wrap up the back-to-back on Saturday (tomorrow) at 7:00 PM CST, for the Skyforce's Native American Heritage game.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from November 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.