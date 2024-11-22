Raptors 905 Forward Kevin Obanor Named NBA G League 2023-24 Community Assist Award Winner

November 22, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Raptors 905 News Release







The NBA G League announced today that Raptors 905 forward Kevin Obanor has been named the recipient of the NBA G League Community Assist Award for his community service throughout the course of the 2023-24 season. Obanor is the first player in Raptors 905 history to receive the award and the NBA G League will donate $10,000 (USD) to Obanor's nonprofit, KO's Rising Stars.

The NBA G League Community Assist Award honours a player who reflects the passion and commitment that the league has for serving the community and its fans. The recipient is selected based on demonstrations of meaningful commitments to the community through impact, evidence of a sustained and ongoing effort, development of strong community partnerships, innovation, and creativity.

"It's such an honour to receive the Community Assist Award. I'm grateful to be able to make a difference in the lives of youth in the Greater Toronto and Lubbock area," Obanor said. "My philosophy is to give back and serve as Christ did for us. Thank you to the NBA G League for this recognition, and to everyone who has put me in a position to give back."

Over the summer, Obanor and his non-profit launched the inaugural KO's Rising Stars Camp in Lubbock, Texas. Obanor invited 100 youth ages 7-17 to a basketball camp that included skills training, giveaways, and treats with Obanor and coaches from the camp.

"Kevin is the rare player who impacts the community in team-planned events and through unprompted acts of individual kindness," said Raptors 905 General Manager Luke Winn. "Even in Kevin's first days with our organization, when he was in preseason workouts with the Raptors and had yet to earn a single professional paycheck, he was spending some of his downtime taking homeless people shopping for items of need. He maintained that spirit of selflessness and giving throughout his season with the 905."

Obanor made numerous visits to different hospitals throughout the year, visiting Holland Bloorview Children's Rehabilitation Hospital, Sick Kids Hospital, and Credit Valley Hospital's Pediatric Oncology Unit to visit patients, connect with their families, and thank front line workers for their hard work.

Throughout the season, Obanor participated in coaching local Toronto youth ages 6-10 years old in free afterschool programming at MLSE LaunchPad. Before the season ended, 100 kids and their families from the program to attend the Raptors 905 Fan Appreciation game. LaunchPad offers a Basketball Clinic Series program for youth that is centered around individual skill development and basic team concepts while also providing an opportunity for structured game play.

Raptors 905 and the NBA G League will recognize Obanor as the 2023-24 Community Assist Award winner through a special celebration prior to tip-off tonight when the 905 take on the Long Island Nets in the home opener at Paramount Fine Foods Centre.

