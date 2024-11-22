Birmingham Drops Friday Night Showdown with Austin Spurs
November 22, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Birmingham Squadron News Release
BIRMINGHAM, Ala - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, fell to the visiting Austin Spurs, 104-91, on Friday night at Legacy Arena at the BJCC.
For a second straight contest, Izaiah Brockington paced Birmingham in the scoring column, this time with 18 points to go along with 10 rebounds. On assignment from the Pelicans, Karlo Matkovic also notched a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Guard Galen Robinson Jr. led the Squadron in bench points with 10.
23 points for David Duke Jr. led the Spurs and all scorers, while Harrison Ingram tossed in 22 points and Nathan Mensah hauled in 13 rebounds.
Birmingham returns to Legacy Arena at the BJCC for a Sunday afternoon contest against the defending G League champion Oklahoma City Blue with tip-off set for 3 p.m. The Squadron defeated the Blue 116-89 in the last matchup between the two teams. Sunday's game can be seen locally on My68 and nationally on Roku Sports Channel.
