Okafor One Assist Shy of Triple-Double in Mad Ants' Game at Sioux Falls
November 22, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Indiana Mad Ants News Release
The Indiana Mad Ants (2-4) fell to the Sioux Falls Skyforce (4-2) on the road on Friday night, 108-102.
Dakota Mathias and Jahlil Okafor led Indiana in scoring with 25 points each. Okafor added 11 rebounds and nine assists to his statline as he finished the contest just one assists shy of a triple-double. He shot 8-for-10 on the night and made all five of his attempts from the charity stripe.
De'Vion Harmon contributed 21 points of his own on 10-for-19 shooting with five assists and three steals.
Indiana brought in 10 offensive rebounds leading to eight second chance points, but lost the rebounding battle to the Skyforce, 47-40.
Indiana has an opportunity to bounce back on Saturday night when they face the Skyforce again at 8:00 PM ET.
