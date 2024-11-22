Iowa Wolves Win Thriller Over Grand Rapids Gold, 121-112

November 22, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

DES MOINES, Iowa - In a back-and-forth exciting game that featured late lead changes and ties, the Iowa Wolves beat the Grand Rapids, 121-112, on Friday night in front of 3,509 fans at Wells Fargo Arena.

In his second career G League game and first home appearance with Iowa (6-1), Minnesota assignee

Terrence Shannon Jr. scored a game-high 32 points while two-way Jaylen Clark poured in a career-high 23 points. Fellow assignee Leonard Miller added 21 points while two-way Jesse Edwards had a career-high 14 points. Trevor Keels scored 14 points off the bench.

Jahmir Young led Grand Rapids (3-2) with 22 points off the bench while Tevian Jones finished

with 21 points and Denver assignee Jalen Pickett scored 19 points.

The Gold led by 10 at the 7:43 mark of the fourth quarter before the Wolves flipped the game

and took control with a 13-3 run. Clark's three closed that run and gave Iowa the lead 109-107, its first time ahead since early in the third quarter.

The teams traded baskets and the lead as Young two-for-one free throw gave Grand Rapids its

final lead at 112-111 with 2:30 left in the game. But Shannon buried a deep three and later Miller sealed the win with a big block of a three-point attempt by Gabe McGlothan followed by a breakaway dunk.

The first half was a tale of two quarters for the Wolves who trailed 32-15 after one quarter

but then outscored the Gold, 41-24, in the second. Shannon Jr. fueled the comeback with 15 second-quarter points after being held scoreless in the opening period.

Tonight was the Pack has Your Back Mental Health Awareness night, the first game in this season's

Principal Community Celebration Series. The Wolves wore jerseys designed by local artist Van Holmgren and the jerseys are up for auction through Saturday night at 10 pm, benefitting Iowa's Healthiest State Initiative.

The teams will play again Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. CT at Wells Fargo Arena. Iowa is alone

in first place in the G League Central Division while Grand Rapids is in fourth place in the division but just two games back of the Wolves.

