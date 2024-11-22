Series Preview: vs Indiana Mad Ants

November 22, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Last Meeting: L, 142-105 on 12/5/23 in Sioux Falls

Live Stream: NBAGLeague.com, FanDuel Sports Network Sun

All-Time Record: 30-30

Streak: L2

After dropping the first two games of the Tip-Off Tournament, the Sioux Falls Skyforce rides into the weekend back-to-back against Indiana on a three-game winning streak.

The Skyforce handled the Wisconsin Herd 121-109 as Miami HEAT two-way player Josh Christopher posted his second-straight game of 24-plus points, as he netted 25 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and a plus-13 plus-minus in the victory for Sioux Falls (3-2).

Fellow two-way player Keshad Johnson added his second double-double in the last three games, with 22 points, 12 rebounds, three steals, three blocks and a game-high plus-22 plus-minus.

Indiana comes into the contest with Sioux Falls fresh off a 112-103 victory over the Iowa Wolves, handing them their first loss of the season. De'Vion Harmon and Jahlil Okafor combined for 46 points on 19-31 shooting, 15 rebounds and 10 assists.

Okafor, the third pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, is averaging 16.2 points on 66.7 percent shooting, 6.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Kyle Mangas is leading the Mad Ants with 17.4 points per game on 42.9 percent shooting.

The two-game swing with the Mad Ants marks the final of five home games in the first seven games of the Tip-Off Tournament and Sioux Falls doesn't return home until Dec. 5 and 8.

The Skyforce embarks on a three-game road trip starting next Friday and Sunday at the Motor City Cruise after this weekends back-to-back.

FOURTH QUARTER CHRISTOPHER

- Josh Christopher ranks fourth in the NBA G League in fourth quarter scoring in the last three games (9.3 points).

- He's shooting 57.9 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from beyond the arc in the final 12 minutes, as well. He's one of two players averaging 9+ points and shooting 55+ percent from the field and 44+ percent from beyond the arc during that stretch.

- His +17 +/- ranks fourth of all players to score 25+ points in the fourth quarter of the last three games, as well.

WWWINNING

- The Skyforce has a +33 +/- in the last three games, which is good for third in the NBA G League.

- Over the last three games, the Sioux Falls defense has a 99.7 defensive rating, good for second in the league.

- The Force's 27.7 fast break points during that stretch ranks first, as well.

SHOWTIME STATS

- HEAT two-way player Keshad Johnson is one of two two-way players to average 19+ points and 9+ rebounds so far in the NBA G League. He is posting splits of 19.8 points per game on 45.0 percent shooting, 9.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per 34.7 minutes a game.

- His 49 rebounds ranks fourth of two-way players, and his 18 offensive boards ranks fifth.

