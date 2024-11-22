Maine Celtics Rally to Take Down Capital City

PORTLAND, Maine. - Maine overcame an early double-digit deficit to comeback and beat Capital City 106-101 on Friday night. It's the first time Maine has won consecutive games as the Celtics improve to 3-2 in the NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament.

In the early part of the season, the second and fourth quarters of games have been key for the Celtics, and Friday night was no different as Maine rallied to comeback from an 18-point deficit. Maine outscored Capital City 36-21 in the second and 34-20 in the fourth to earn an important victory over the Go-Go, who entered the night in front of the Celtics in the East division standings. The win snaps a three-game winning streak for the Go-Go as Capital City falls to 4-3 on the year.

JD Davison scored 11 of his game-high 36 points in the fourth quarter to lead Maine. The third-year guard entered the night ranked second in the G League in assists, and he continued that trend on Friday, dishing out 11 assists on the night. Davison was also a catalyst for the Celtics defense with two blocks and three steals. Fellow two-way player Drew Peterson finished with 18 points and eight rebounds and Baylor Scheierman tallied 17 points for Maine.

In the early part of the season, the second and fourth quarters of games have been favorable to the Celtics, and Friday night was no different. Working to overcome a pour shooting night from beyond the arc, Maine outscored Capital City 36-21 in the second and 34-20 in the fourth quarter to earn the key victory. Maine shot just 9-44 from deep (20.5%) and 41.6% from the field overall. The turnover battle was also key to the Celtics victory on Friday. Capital City entered the game as the league-leader in turnovers with over 20 per game and Maine took advantage of their chances. The Celtics forced 22 turnovers for 22 points that were key in the team's ability to overcome the 18-point deficit.

Capital City had five players score in double figures, led by a 26-point, five assist, and five rebound night by Justin Champagnie. Ruben Nembhard Jr. tallied 20 points, six rebounds and five assists. Erik Stevenson added 17 points and seven boards for the Go-Go.

It was an uphill battle for the Celtics in the opening quarter as it took over three minutes of game play before Maine earned its first points. The Celtics shot just 25% from the field as they managed to score just four points through the first eight minutes. While Maine was able to pick up the offense in the quarter's final minutes, a three-pointer by John Butler, Jr. with 15.3 seconds to go gave the Go-Go a 32-15 lead to begin the second quarter.

With their offense still struggling to start the second quarter, Maine turned to their defense. Davison turned up his pressure on Capital City's primary ball handlers, disrupting the Go-Go's offense. Head Coach Tyler Lashbrook urged his team to raise the level of energy and his team answered. The Celtics forced four turnovers in five consecutive Capital City possessions, resulting in eight straight points for Maine to cut the deficit to just four at the six-minute mark. After scoring just 15 in the first quarter, the Celtics outscored the Go-Go 36-21 in the second. Maine would tie the game up three times but trailed Capital City 53-51 at halftime. Davison led the way for Maine through two quarters with 12 points, six assists, and two steals. Justin Champagnie paced Capital City with 12 points and three assists.

Maine claimed its first lead of the game with 7:56 to play in the third quarter off the playmaking abilities of its point guard. Davison drove to the cup and dazzled with a behind the back pass to Hason Ward, who finished off the sequence with a one-handed flush. The pass to Ward slam was the night's Drive of the Game sponsored by Bill Dodge Buick GMC.

Ward entered the game as the leading shot blocker in the G League and he would add three more to that tally along with three steals on defense as the Celtics would extend their lead to five before Erik Stevenson led Capital City on a run to end the quarter. The Go-Go scored 13 consecutive points, 11 of which came off the hands of Stevenson as Capital City carried a 81-72 lead into the final frame.

Trailing by eight early in the fourth, Davison cut the deficit down to five with 9:00 minutes to play with a three from the top of the key in what would become a 13-4 Celtics run to tie the game. Davison later buried a three with 2:51 to play to regain the lead for Maine, 96-95.

The triple was a sign of things to come, as Davison took over the Celtics offense down the stretch. After a timely shot from deep by Scheierman put Maine up four, Davison used his quick crossover to put the game on ice. The Celtics star blew past the defender and finish at the rim to give Maine a comfortable 104-97 lead with 37.9 seconds to go. Davison scored 11 points in the fourth quarter, with eight of those coming in the final three minutes as the Celtics defeated the Go-Go 106-101.

Friday night's game was the first of our "Amazing Maine" series, sponsored by L.L. Bean. For five games this season, the Celtics will wear special L.L. Bean inspired uniforms, and each night will focus on a different Maine State Park. On Friday night, we highlighted Mt. Blue State Park. 1,927 fans took part in our first "Amazing Maine" game on Friday.

Friday and Sunday's games are part of the NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament. Teams are placed into four regions and will play 14 games exclusively against each other. Maine is in the East Region alongside Capital City, College Park, Delaware, Greensboro, Long Island, Raptors 905, and Westchester. The teams with the best winning percentage in each region, along with the next four teams with the best winning percentage regardless of their region will advance to compete for the Championship at the NBA G League Winter Showcase.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: JD Davison earned player of the game honors for the fourth time this season. Davison once again recorded a double-double with 36 points and 11 assists. Davison also grabbed five rebounds, had three steals and two blocked shots. The two-way player was efficient from the field, shooting 13-20 overall and 3-5 from deep.

UP NEXT: Maine will return to the Portland Expo for the second game of the weekend series against the Go-Go on Sunday at 1 p.m. That game will broadcast live on NBA TV and on tape-delay on NBC Sports Boston.

