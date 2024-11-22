Windy City Fight Back to Earn First Home Win

November 22, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, earned a well-fought win over the Wisconsin Herd 106-95 on Thursday night. Chicago Bulls two-way guard DJ Steward led all scorers with 26 points, his fourth 20+ outing of the season. Forward Ben Coupet Jr. also eclipsed his career-high, set just two games ago, tallying 23 points. Windy City Guard Javon Freeman-Liberty notched a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds as well, earning his fifth 20+ point performance of the season.

The Herd came out strong in the first frame, outscoring Windy City by 16 points. Staring down that deficit, Freeman-Liberty and Coupet Jr. warmed up the Bulls' offense with 10 and nine points respectively in the second quarter. Still down 14 points after halftime, Windy City needed a hot hand, and Coupet Jr. and Steward delivered.

Coupet Jr. went 4-5 on the three-ball and chipped in a free throw to earn 14 points in the third quarter. Steward shot 5-8 from the field and 2-2 on free throws, adding 13 points to help secure a six-point Windy City lead heading into the fourth. Rookie guard Alex Schumacher sealed the victory for Windy City, recording seven points and four rebounds in the final period.

On assignment from the Milwaukee Bucks, forward Tyler Smith and guard AJ Johnson each tallied 19 points. Smith also grabbed 13 rebounds and earned a double-double. Milwaukee Bucks forward Chris Livingston, on assignment with the Herd, dropped 18 points and pulled down 16 rebounds, a game-high.

With the win, Windy City improves to 2-5 in the Tip-Off Tournament, while Wisconsin falls to 0-5.

The Bulls are set for a rematch with the Herd this Saturday, November 23, at 7 pm CT. The game will be broadcast on Chicago Sports Network Plus.

