Osceola Magic Get First Road Win 102-98 Over Memphis Hustle

November 22, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - The Osceola Magic (2-4) held on in the fourth quarter to take down the Memphis Hustle (2-4) Friday night at Landers Center after leading by as many as 23 points. The Magic's lead was down to one before Trevelin Queen's three-pointer, with 19 seconds remaining, put the Magic back up four points and ended the Memphis comeback.

Mac McClung led all scorers with 19 points, going 6-11 from the field and 4-7 from behind the arc. Queen, Jarrett Culver, Robert Baker, Ethan Thompson, Jalen Slawson and Tre Scott were the other double-digit scorers for Osceola.

Colin Castleton and Malachi Smith both scored 17 and Lucas Williamson had a 14-point, 10 rebound double-double for Memphis.

The Magic's next game will be at Comerica Center when they take on the Texas Legends on Monday, Nov. 25. Tip-off is 8 p.m. ET and can be seen on NBAGLeague.com and Urban Edge Network.

Fans can welcome the Magic back to Osceola Heritage Park on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. ET when they host the Oklahoma City Blue. Tickets are available for as low as $10 per game. For more information, log on to OsceolaMagic.com/home-schedule or call 407-447-2140.

