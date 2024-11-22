Osceola Magic Get First Road Win 102-98 Over Memphis Hustle
November 22, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Osceola Magic News Release
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - The Osceola Magic (2-4) held on in the fourth quarter to take down the Memphis Hustle (2-4) Friday night at Landers Center after leading by as many as 23 points. The Magic's lead was down to one before Trevelin Queen's three-pointer, with 19 seconds remaining, put the Magic back up four points and ended the Memphis comeback.
Mac McClung led all scorers with 19 points, going 6-11 from the field and 4-7 from behind the arc. Queen, Jarrett Culver, Robert Baker, Ethan Thompson, Jalen Slawson and Tre Scott were the other double-digit scorers for Osceola.
Colin Castleton and Malachi Smith both scored 17 and Lucas Williamson had a 14-point, 10 rebound double-double for Memphis.
The Magic's next game will be at Comerica Center when they take on the Texas Legends on Monday, Nov. 25. Tip-off is 8 p.m. ET and can be seen on NBAGLeague.com and Urban Edge Network.
Fans can welcome the Magic back to Osceola Heritage Park on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. ET when they host the Oklahoma City Blue. Tickets are available for as low as $10 per game. For more information, log on to OsceolaMagic.com/home-schedule or call 407-447-2140.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from November 22, 2024
- Okafor One Assist Shy of Triple-Double in Mad Ants' Game at Sioux Falls - Indiana Mad Ants
- Osceola Magic Get First Road Win 102-98 Over Memphis Hustle - Osceola Magic
- Greensboro Swarm Remain Undefeated at Home - Greensboro Swarm
- Iowa Wolves Win Thriller Over Grand Rapids Gold, 121-112 - Iowa Wolves
- Birmingham Drops Friday Night Showdown with Austin Spurs - Birmingham Squadron
- Vipers Fall Short Despite Fourth Quarter Burst - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Maine Celtics Rally to Take Down Capital City - Maine Celtics
- Raptors 905 Forward Kevin Obanor Named NBA G League 2023-24 Community Assist Award Winner - Raptors 905
- Rip City Remix to Host Opening Weekend Celebration - Rip City Remix
- Series Preview: vs Indiana Mad Ants - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Windy City Fight Back to Earn First Home Win - Windy City Bulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Osceola Magic Stories
- Osceola Magic Get First Road Win 102-98 Over Memphis Hustle
- Osceola Magic Drop Opening Road Game to Memphis Hustle
- Alex Morales Joins Puerto Rico Men's AmeriCup Qualifying Team
- Osceola Magic Drop Second Game of Back-To-Back to Mexico City Capitanes 107-98
- Osceola Magic Get First Season Win, 128-105 over Mexico City Capitanes