Greensboro Swarm Remain Undefeated at Home

November 22, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Greensboro Swarm News Release







In a thrilling comeback, the Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, defeated the College Park Skyhawks (Atlanta Hawks affiliate) 108-103 on Friday evening at the Novant Health Fieldhouse to improve to 4-1 on the season.

College Park (4-3) was fueled by Kevon Harris, Jordan Bowden, and Mouhamed Gueye who combined for 61 points in the loss. The Skyhawks built a strong lead to start, going up by as many as 13 points in the first period. Greensboro struggled to find offensive rhythm early on and trailed 30-17 at the end of the quarter.

College Park maintained control for much of the first half. The Swarm, however, found momentum behind Reggie Perry and Nick Smith Jr., who combined for 20 points in the first two periods. Veteran Marcus Garrett's crucial steal with two minutes remaining energized the Fieldhouse crowd, helping the Swarm chip away at the deficit. Greensboro entered halftime trailing 53-47.

The Swarm came out strong in the second half, tying the game 55-55 roughly two minutes into the third quarter, led by the offensive efforts of KJ Simpson and Smith Jr. Despite their contributions, the Swarm found themselves trailing again 73-82 to end the period.

The Swarm returned ready to battle in the fourth. Jaylen Sims led the charge for Greensboro, scoring eight points early in the period and sinking a critical three-pointer to tie the game at 97-97 with under four minutes remaining. The teams traded back-and-forth baskets for the next several possessions leading to a one-point Swarm lead with 1:46 left on the clock. Greensboro's defense locked down in the final moments and held the Skyhawks scoreless to close out the comeback 108-103, sweeping the series.

In total, six Swarm players finished the night in double digits. Smith Jr. set a season high of 21 points in 36 minutes played. Perry finished with 19 points, his second game with 15-plus points. Simpson and Sims contributed 17 points apiece. Garrett capped off a 14-point performance and Walker Jr, ended the night with 12 points.

