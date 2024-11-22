Rip City Remix to Host Opening Weekend Celebration

November 22, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Rip City Remix News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Rip City Remix will tip off the franchise's second season by celebrating Opening Weekend on Friday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 24 at 1 p.m. for a two-game series against the Valley Suns at Chiles Center. This will be the first ever matchup between teams, as the Suns embark on their inaugural season in the NBA G League.

On Friday night, the first 1000 fans to enter will receive a Remix Rally Towel as a part of the celebration, along with 2024-25 Rip City season schedule magnets and commemorative flyers and posters upon egress. In celebration of the franchise's second season, exclusive Volume Two merchandise will also be available for purchase at the pop-up shop on the main concourse.

This season, the iconic DJs of the team return to the court with DJ O.G. TOO and DJ Avelanche tipping off Opening Weekend by spinning records to get fans excited for the newest chapter in Rip City. Fans this season will also experience the newly upgraded Kids Zone area and Beer Garden on the upper concourse, where the Rip City Remix IPA will be available for only $7.

Tickets for both games are available now at ripcity.gleague.nba.com/tickets, including $5 children's tickets. Fans can stream on Tubi for Friday's matchup and the Roku Sports Channel for Sunday's game.

Up next, the Remix will return to Chiles Center on Friday, Nov. 29 at 1 p.m. vs. the San Diego Clippers for the "Leftovers with the Remix" event over the long holiday weekend.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from November 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.