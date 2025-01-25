Vipers Bounce Back At Home Against The Capitanes

EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (4-6), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, obtained a 113-109 victory over the Mexico City Capitanes (6-4) on Saturday night at the Bert Ogden Arena.

RGV had control of the game in the opening five minutes of the quarter, but the Capitanes then tied the game at 16-16. Mexico City then turned the tie into an 18-16 advantage and maintained the upper hand until the end of the quarter with a score of 36-25.

Mexico City opened the second quarter with a 7-0 stint, but the Vipers then hit a 31-12 run which allowed the team to take a 58-55 advantage at the half.

In the third quarter the Vipers picked up its biggest lead of the night with 14 points and a score of 79-65. However, the Capitanes quickly cut its deficit by half and closed the quarter at 86-79.

The Vipers dominated the fourth quarter, but as the clock winded down to 49.3 seconds the Capitanes were down by four points and a score of 110-106. The Capitanes fought to come back until the last second but in the end the Vipers walked away with a 113-109 win.

Markquis Nowell led the Vipers with 25 points. Teddy Allen and Jermaine Samuels Jr. finished the night with 16 points each. Kevin Cross Jr. picked up a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

David Jones Garcia paved the way for the Capitanes with 29 points. Greg Brown had 18 points followed by Davon Reed with 13 points.

The action continues on Friday, Jan. 31 as the Vipers take on the Sioux Falls Skyforce at Bert Ogden Arena at 7:00 p.m. CST. For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.rgvipers.com.

