Stars Shine in Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz, Calif. - The Salt Lake City Stars (6-5), the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, defeated the Santa Cruz Warriors (7-4) (Golden State Warriors affiliate), 132-127, Friday night at Kaiser Permanente Arena.

The Stars were led by guard Dereon Seabron, who scored a team-high 33 points (13-of-24 FG), matching his season-best, while adding 11 rebounds, nine assists, and four steals. Two-way center Micah Potter showed off in his second appearance with the Stars, returning from a long stint with the Utah Jazz. Potter stuffed the stat sheet with 30 points (10-of-15 FG), seven boards, one assist, one steal, and a block. Off the bench, Stars forward Dane Goodwin set a season-high in scoring with 24 points (8-of-12 FG) along with seven rebounds and two assists.

Salt Lake City and Santa Cruz opened the game trading baskets. A free throw from Jazz two-way Oscar Tshiebwe would be the final score of the quarter, as the game entered the second tied, 30-30.

Salt Lake City was led by the dynamic duo of Seabron and Goodwin in the second, as the pair combined for 25 of the team's 38 points in the quarter, shooting a collective 8-of-9 from the field. Seabron, who owns NBA experience with the New Orleans Pelicans, had no trouble driving to the basket late in the frame, scoring six points in a row to give Salt Lake City a 64-61 lead with 2:19 remaining in the half. However, the Warriors would secure the second with a layup, taking a 70-68 lead into the break.

The Stars defense stood tall in the third, holding their opponent to 22 points and 22.2% shooting from three (2-of-9) in the quarter as they entered the fourth ahead by ten, 102-92.

The Warriors inched back into the game throughout the fourth quarter, getting within one point of the Stars lead (122-121) on a three from guard Blake Hinson. A driving layup from Kevin Knox II would give Santa Cruz their first lead of the fourth with 1:13 left in regulation. However, the Warriors heroics were short-lived, as Goodwin connected with a 28-foot three on the next play, quickly followed by a driving slam from Seabron that gave the Stars a late 127-123 advantage. Clutch free throws would seal the game, as the Stars put themselves back in the win column, claiming victory at the buzzer, 132-127.

The Warriors were led by Kevin Knox II, who scored a game-high 35 points (13-of-23 FG) to go along with seven rebounds and four assists. Forward Jackson Rowe netted a career-high 33 points on 14-of-19 shooting from the field.

The Stars stay in California to take on the Santa Cruz Warriors in the second game of a back-to-back set on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Kaiser Permanente Arena. The game will tip off at 8:00 p.m. MT and be broadcast LIVE on TUBI.

