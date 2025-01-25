Bronny James Drops Career-High 31 Points in South Bay Victory

January 25, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers (2-7) defeated the Rip City Remix (4-5) 122-110 Friday night at home at UCLA Health Training Center. Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James, currently on assignment, posted a career-high 31 points to go with two rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Guard Jordan Goodwin came out hot in the first quarter, dropping the Lakers' first 10 points. The Remix finished the quarter leading 34-30 and extended their advantage to nine to finish the first half. The Lakers fought back in the third quarter to overcome the Remix, outscoring Rip City by a 31-17-point margin, including a poster dunk by Bronny James on Remix's Sterling Manley late in the period. South Bay controlled the last quarter, draining 33 points over Rip City's 26 points with James tallying 13 of his own.

Lakers two-way center Christian Koloko tallied 16 points and 10 rebounds in his first double-double of the season to go with two assists, two steals and a game-high five blocks. In his South Bay debut, two-way center Trey Jemison III posted 14 points, 11 rebounds, one steal and one block. Guard Quincy Olivari recorded his second 20+ point game of the regular season with 20 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Rounding out the Lakers' offense was guard Sir'Jabari Rice off the bench with 15 points, one rebound, two assists, two steals and one block.

Remix forward Alex Reese posted a game-high 32 points with seven rebounds, two steals and one block. Center Sterling Manley recorded 15 points off the bench along with six rebounds and two assists. Forward Cameron Tyson, guard Henri Drell and guard Tyrell Roberts each added 14 points. The Lakers outshot the Remix at the free-throw line, shooting 88.9 percent for 21 points, while Rip City shot 55.6 percent for nine points at the line.

The South Bay Lakers next take on the Texas Legends at home at UCLA Health Training Center at 7 p.m. Jan. 29 and Jan 31.

