Strong Defense and Clutch Baskets Leads to Mad Ants Victory

January 25, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Indiana Mad Ants News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Indiana Mad Ants continued their road trip with a Saturday night matchup against the Birmingham Squadron. The Mad Ants set a new season-best by allowing 88 points. After dropping their previous two contests, Indiana got back to their winning ways with a 96-88 final. Jahlil Okafor recorded his ninth double-double of the year while Dakota Mathias led all scorers with 22 points.

In the first quarter, Kyle Mangas scored the first points of the night for the Mad Ants. After being held scoreless for the first minute, Mangas knocked down a mid-range jumper to put Indiana on the board. A little over a minute later, Obadiah Noel made a field goal with a floater off the glass. Indiana trailed 10-4 through the first few minutes of the game.

Halfway through the quarter, Dakota Mathias sank a three-pointer coming out of a timeout. The three-ball from Mathias cut the deficit to 12-9.

After trailing 14-9, Indiana went on an 8-0 run to grab a 17-14 lead prompting Birmingham to call a timeout. It started with a close-range bucket from Jahlil Okafor. Mathias added to the point total with a layup. He was fouled and the play and made the free throw to convert the three-point play. Mangas gave Indiana the lead with a corner three.

In the final minutes of the quarter, Ishmael Lane broke the 17-17 tie after converting a one-for-two free throw. On the next possession, Cameron McGriff made a layup to get his first points of the night. De'Vion Harmon used his explosiveness to attack the point and get a layup. Mathias and Lane each converted one-for-two free throw attempts before the end of the quarter. Indiana had a 26-21 lead with Mathias leading the team with seven points.

McGriff scored the first points of the second quarter for Indiana. The Texas native drew a foul and knocked down the one-for-two free throw. His free throw points extended the Mad Ants lead to 28-23.

At the halfway point of the quarter, Okafor cleaned up a missed layup from Obadiah Noel. On the following possession, Mathias drilled a corner three to give the Mad Ants a 39-25 lead.

With two minutes to go in the first half, Josiah-Jordan James connected on a catch-and-shoot three-pointer. On the next possession, Harmon attacked the paint and finished with a left-handed layup. The Squadron fought back and cut into the Mad Ants lead towards the end of the second quarter. Indiana had a 46-39 lead at halftime. Mathias and Okafor each had 10 points.

Both defenses started the second half strong. James scored the first points of the third quarter for either side at the 9:12 mark. The Tennessee alum knocked down a three-pointer off the assist from Mangas.

Mangas was left wide open and knocked down a three-pointer at the 6:56 mark of the third quarter. His bucket extended the Mad Ants lead to 62-48 and prompted Birmingham to call a timeout.

Similar to the end of the second quarter, Birmingham cut into the Mad Ants lead towards the end of the third quarter. Heading into the fourth quarter, Indiana's lead was 69-65. Mathias led all scorers with 17 points after three quarters of play.

McGriff scored the first points of the fourth quarter for Indiana. At the 10:43 mark, he put in the close-range floater. On the next possession, Ishmael Lane made a layup to extend the lead to 73-68.

Up by two points with 6:25 to go in regulation, McGriff found Okafor down on the block and the big man put it in to double the lead. For Okafor, that basket gave him 15 points on the night.

The Mad Ants led the Squadron 86-82 with just under three minutes left in the fourth quarter. Mathias extended the lead with a corner three off the feed from Mangas. 30 seconds later, James knocked down his third three-pointer of the night. His field goal made it a 92-84 lead for Indiana.

The Mad Ants had a 92-86 lead with one minute remaining. After some empty possessions from both clubs, that score remained with 30 seconds left to go. James was intentionally fouled with 13.8 seconds on the clock. With one more foul to give, Indiana inbounded to Mathias who was fouled with 11.6 seconds left. The Purdue alum knocked down both free throws. Down to 3.8 seconds remaining, Harmon sank two free throws to close out the game. Indiana secured the 96-88 win.

Notes

Final Score: 96-88

With the win, the Mad Ants improve to 8-5 in the regular season (15-14 overall)

Indiana had a halftime lead of 46-39

9th double-double of the year for Jahlil Okafor

Fewest points allowed by the Mad Ants this season

Mad Ants Leading Scorer: Dakota Mathias (22)

Mad Ants Leader in Rebounds: Jahlil Okafor (14)

Mad Ants Leader in Assists: Kyle Mangas (6)

Starting Five

Obadiah Noel: 2 pts, reb, ast

Kyle Mangas: 12 pts, 6 reb, 6 ast

Dakota Mathias: 22 pts, 2 reb, 2 ast

Josiah-Jordan James: 11 pts, 6 reb, 4 ast

Jahlil Okafor: 15 pts, 14 reb, 2 ast

The Indiana Mad Ants return home on Tuesday, January 28th for the start of a four-game homestand. The Mad Ants will take on the Motor City Cruise (Detroit Pistons affiliate) at 6:00 p.m. Following that game, Indiana will host the Wisconsin Herd and Raptors 905 on February 3rd and 4th. The homestand concludes on February 8th against the Cruise.

