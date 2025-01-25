Kaiser Permanente Arena to Host Legacy Fighting Alliance Event on May 9, 2025

January 25, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







SANTA CRUZ, CA - Kaiser Permanente Arena, the home of the Santa Cruz Warriors, announced today that LFA will return to Santa Cruz for LFA 208 on Friday, May 9, 2025.

Tickets for LFA 208 will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, January 22 at 12 p.m. (PT) via Ticketmaster. Current Santa Cruz Warriors Season Ticket Members will have access to a presale starting Wednesday, January 22 at 9 a.m. (PT). Fans who sign up online for Warriors Insider will follow with presale access to tickets at 10 a.m. (PT). The Catalyst will host their exclusive presale window beginning at 11 a.m. (PT).

"We are very excited to welcome LFA back to Kaiser Permanente Arena once more! I can't reemphasize enough the importance of LFA as the premier developmental organization in mixed martial arts, and our relationship is such a natural fit given that the Warriors share a similar commitment to identifying and cultivating talent," said Santa Cruz Warriors Chief Operating Officer David Kao. "Our last LFA event in September drew fans from Santa Cruz, San Jose, the Central Coast, and the San Joaquin Valley for an electrifying night of combat sports. The level of competition in the ring and the fan excitement in the arena continues to reach new heights with every event we host, and we cannot wait to experience the energy again in May!"

LFA is a professional mixed martial arts promotion that gives rising stars and top contenders the opportunity to prove their talent to fans and leaders in the industry by hosting live MMA events monthly around the United States. LFA was formed by the merger between RFA and Legacy FC and has expanded internationally with multiple events across Brazil. LFA has quickly become the number one developmental organization as well as one of the most active and respected MMA promotions in the fastest-growing sport in the world.

Kaiser Permanente Arena is the home of the Santa Cruz Warriors. For ticketing information about LFA 208 or Santa Cruz Warriors basketball, contact (831) 713-4400 or visit santacruzbasketball.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.