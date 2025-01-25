Herd Stopped by the Go-Go

January 25, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost to the Capital City Go-Go 144-98.

Henry Ellenson led the Herd with 20 points while AJ Johnson followed with 15 points.

The top scorers for the Capital City Go-Go were Patrick Badlwin Jr. with 28 points and Ruben Nembhard Jr. with 25 points.

Ibou Badji got the Herd off to a hot start with back-to-back dunks to open the game. The Go-Go responded by knocking down the next seven points to go up 9-4. Capital City controlled the game pushing ahead by six, but AJ Johnson converted consecutive baskets to make it a one-point game. The Go-Go broke away again and increased their advantage to double digits. Henry Ellenson converted two layups to keep the Herd within six. Capital City closed the quarter to go up 38-26 at the break.

Capital City started the second quarter with a 20-3 spurt to go ahead by nearly 30. Justin Moore stopped the Go-Go run by connecting on a three-pointer while Henry Ellenson followed with five straight points. Capital City took a 71-39 lead with two minutes remaining. The Go-Go pulled out by two points to end the quarter 82-48. Henry Ellenson steered the Herd with 13 points.

The teams traded baskets for the majority of the third quarter until a Terence Davis three and a Henry Ellenson free throw broke the rhythm. The teams continued to battle but the Go-Go slowly pulled away to a 34-point advantage with two minutes remaining. Capital City closed the quarter with a 9-2 run to lead 114-73 at the break.

The Go-Go secured the first two buckets of the fourth quarter but Wisconsin rebounded with a 9-3 streak to make it a 37-point game. Capital City outscored the Herd by 17 points over a four-minute window. Wisconsin made a final run with a 13-4 run to close out the game. Capital City won the game 144-98.

The Herd will return tomorrow to take on the Windy City Bulls at home with tip set for 5:00 p.m. CST.

--Wisconsin Herd--

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.