Skyforce Bounces Back Over Hustle 124-111

January 25, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls, SD - Three players scored 23-plus points as the Sioux Falls Skyforce defeated the Memphis Hustle 124-111 on Friday night from the Sanford Pentagon to wrap up a four-game homestand.

Alondes Williams secured his fourth-straight game of 20-plus points and led Sioux Falls (6-5) in scoring four the third time in the last four outings, as he had a game-high 27 points on 9-11 FGA (5-7 3PA), 10 assists and three blocks.

HEAT assignee Keshad Johnson secured 23 points on 10-13 FGA, seven rebounds and two steals. Sioux Falls moves to 6-2 on the season when Johnson nets 20-plus points this season.

Memphis (4-6) was led by Miles Norris, who had 26 points and nine rebounds, while DJ Steward added 25 points.

Sioux Falls erupted for 41 points in the first 12 minutes to take a 16-point lead to the second quarter. Williams, Johnson and Malik Williams combined for 44 first half points, as the Force took a 71-57 lead to intermission.

The Force shot 7-15 from beyond the arc in the third quarter, as they were able to build as big as a 22-point lead in the frame to take a 104-85 lead to the final 12 minutes.

Memphis cut the lead to 112-107 to the 2:58 mark of the contest, but Sioux Falls went on a 12-4 run down the stretch to secure their second win in the last three games.

Malik Williams had 25 points on 5-10 3PA and nine rebounds, while Christian Brown had 18 points on 6-10 FGA off the bench to round out top performers for the Force.

The Skyforce travels to face the Mexico City Capitanes for the first time in franchise history. Tip-off is slated for 8:00 PM CST from Arena CDMX on Monday evening.

