Spurs Secure Fourth Straight Win Over Clippers, 107-90
January 25, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Austin Spurs News Release
Austin - The Austin Spurs (8-4) defeated the San Diego Clippers (5-7), 107-90, on Saturday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
Malachi Flynn led Austin with 22 points, including a season-high six three-pointers. Isaiah Miller added 19 points and 7 rebounds, while Jamaree Bouyea contributed 18 points and 5 assists.
The Spurs shot 50% from the field in the first quarter to establish a 37-21 lead. They extended the margin to 19 by halftime, 58-39. Flynn finished with 14 first-half points while Keyshawn Bryant scored 11 for San Diego. Although both teams scored 26 points in the third quarter and the Clippers trimmed the deficit to 10 late in the fourth, they couldn't overcome the Spurs.
Jalen Adaway led San Diego with 21 points and 5 rebounds. Bryant added 16 points while Braxton Key tallied 15 points for the Clippers.
NEXT UP:
The Spurs face the Rip City Remix on Monday, Jan. 27th at 8:30 p.m. CT at the Chiles Center. The game will be available to watch on Roku.
