Mad Ants Top Squadron on Hbcu Night

January 25, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Izaiah Brockington paced the Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, with 20 points as the Indiana Mad Ants left Legacy Arena at the BJCC with a 96-88 win Saturday night.

Brockington also led the Squadron (3-8) in rebounding with 11, good for his fourth double-double of the season. Josh Oduro tallied 14 points and 10 boards en route to his sixth double-double of the year.

All five Squadron starters, including Elfrid Payton (18), Jalen Crutcher (15) and Lester Quinones (11) scored in double-figures. Payton's 18 points is a season-high for the veteran guard.

Forward Dakota Mathias led the visiting Mad Ants (8-5) in the scoring column with 22 on the day, followed by a 15-point performance from Duke product Jahlil Okafor.

The Squadron and Indiana rematch for the second and final time this season on Thursday, Feb. 13 at Legacy Arena at the BJCC.

Birmingham now has a quick turnaround as the team gets set to host the College Park Skyhawks (7-4) Sunday evening at 5 p.m. The game can be seen locally on My68 and nationally on NBAGLeague.com and the first 1,000 fans in the arena will receive custom-branded Squadron light-up wands in celebration of Star Wars Night.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.